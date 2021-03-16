Pipefy Providing Resources on How to Automate and Optimize HR Workflows at HR Technology Conference and Expo, Spring 2021

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPM—Pipefy, the workflow management software that empowers doers and transforms the way teams work, today announced it is sponsoring the HR Technology Conference and Expo, March 16 – 19, 2021. At this complimentary event, Pipefy will be sharing with attendees ways to automate, optimize and integrate HR workflows. Also, Pipefy will be presenting a tech talk titled, “Improve Operational Efficiency with a World-Class Employee Experience.”





Pipefy’s no-code workflow management platform empowers teams to design, automate, standardize and control processes—such as purchasing, employee onboarding, and recruiting—so requesters, processors and managers are more efficient every day. Pipefy will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings with HRTech attendees to demonstrate the platform’s capabilities and how it can dramatically increase productivity and help you measure efficiency in your organization.

Please join Pipefy on Friday, March 19th from 9:00– 9:30 a.m. PST for a session covering how HR leaders can utilize automation to build an efficient HR operation to improve their employees’ experiences. The COVID-19 crisis upended existing HR business processes and organizations were forced to increase decision-making speed and accelerate innovation, using technology in ways no one thought possible. In this session you will learn how HR leaders can stay competitive by permanently embedding the operational efficiencies developed during the height of the crisis.

As the industry's leading independent event for 20+ years, HR Tech will deliver another unrivaled cutting-edge agenda that will benefit HR and IT professionals from businesses of all sizes and across the globe!

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the workflow management software that increases team productivity, centralizes data and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more so those requesting services, those processing the requests and those managing the operation are more efficient. Through automated workflows and a no/low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Try Pipefy today!

