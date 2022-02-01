Pinterest Completes Acquisition of THE YES

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) – Today, Pinterest is announcing it has completed the acquisition of THE YES, an AI powered shopping platform for fashion that enables users to shop a personalized feed based on the user’s active input on brand, style, and size. Pinterest believes that THE YES’s leadership, innovative technology and talented team, combining shopping expertise with fashion industry credibility, will help accelerate Pinterest’s vision for it to be the home of taste-driven shopping.

Pinterest is building a destination for shopping that brings together the unique commercial intent of its audience and the ability to visually explore products as you would in a magazine or catalog. Over the next few months, Pinterest plans to sunset the THE YES app and website to allow the merged teams to focus on technology integration and evolving Pinterest’s shopping vision.

Forward Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of our operations, business or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “will,” “can,” “expect,” and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: risks associated with tax liabilities or changes in U.S. federal tax laws or interpretations to which the proposed transaction with THE YES or the parties thereto are subject; risks related to the operation of THE YES’s business after the closing of the acquisition; failure to successfully integrate any new business; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any combined operations; unanticipated costs of acquiring or integrating THE YES; potential impact of consummation of the acquisition on relationships with third parties, including employees, customers, partners and competitors; inability to retain key personnel; changes in legislation or government regulations affecting the acquisition or the parties; and economic, social or political conditions that could adversely affect the acquisition or the parties. More details about these and other risks that may impact our business are included in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2021 and in our other SEC filings. You can locate these reports through our website at http://investor.pinterestinc.com/. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this communication, except to the extent required by law.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is the visual inspiration platform people around the world use to shop products personalized to their taste, find ideas to do offline and discover the most inspiring creators. People have saved more than 360 billion Pins across a range of interests from building a home office to cooking a new recipe and planning a vacation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 400 million monthly active users worldwide. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

***Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed***

Contacts

Press



LeMia Jenkins



[email protected]

Investor Relations



Neil Doshi



[email protected]