Pinnacle Treatment Centers Acquires HealthQwest in Georgia

National expansion driven by Pinnacle’s commitment to provide affordable, accessible addiction treatment for underserved communities

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Medicaid—Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leading provider of community-based drug and alcohol addiction treatment services offering a full continuum of care, has acquired HealthQwest in Georgia.

Founded in 2008, HealthQwest provides professionally supervised medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and medical withdrawal as a licensed Narcotic Treatment Program (NTP) in the state of Georgia. It serves nearly 1,100 patients daily through five outpatient centers located in Buford, Douglasville, Macon, Savannah, and Warner Robins.

The acquisition increases Pinnacle’s reach and capabilities in treating those suffering from opioid addiction and furthers its mission of making recovery possible for individuals who need it.

Joe Pritchard, CEO of Pinnacle, said, “Similar to Pinnacle, HealthQwest has a long track record of providing effective treatment rooted in evidence-based care. We’re excited to bring HealthQwest into our network of care, extend our reach to Georgia, and continue assisting communities that have been plagued by the opioid epidemic.”

In Georgia, more than 60% of drug overdose deaths involved opioids with 866 fatalities reported in 2018. Deaths involving heroin continued to rise with 299 reported in 2018.

The United States is facing two concurrent national public health emergencies: COVID-19 and drug overdoses. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the recent increase in drug overdose-involved emergency department visits in the state appears to overlap with the emergence of COVID-19. “These are stressful times. Affordable, accessible addiction treatment is needed now more than ever,” added Pritchard. “We work to remove any barriers to recovery and transform individuals, families and communities with treatment that works.”

MAT is considered to be the gold standard of treatment for opioid use disorder, integrating FDA-approved medicines methadone and buprenorphine with individual and group counseling as part of a whole-patient approach to care. Methadone and buprenorphine curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and opioid addiction; prevent relapse; and quell the physical discomfort that frequently accompanies recovery from opioid abuse.

Pamela Marfell, MA, LPC, CPCS, NCC, MAC, CACII, CCS, former CEO, administrator and co-owner of HealthQwest, said, “Our mission-driven, local care delivery model is very similar to Pinnacle’s. We share a common vision – to help as many individuals as possible find hope, healing and recovery, and gain the skills and confidence to lead a drug-free life.” Marfell will serve as a consultant for Pinnacle, working with external stakeholders to promote the HealthQwest and Pinnacle mission in Georgia, and look for additional opportunities to enhance patient care.

Gina Carr, PharmD, another previous co-owner of HealthQwest, will remain on staff with Pinnacle, serving as Pinnacle’s lead pharmacist, the only such role in the organization.

Pinnacle will keep the HealthQwest name in Georgia, where it is well-known in the communities HealthQwest has been serving for 12 years. “It’s this brand and long-standing reputation for quality, compassionate care that drew Pinnacle to HealthQwest in the first place,” said Pritchard.

With the purchase of HealthQwest, Pinnacle is able to provide substance use disorder treatment to nearly 31,000 patients daily through its network of inpatient and outpatient facilities in eight states. Pinnacle now has a strong presence on the East and West coasts, in the Midwest, and in the South.

Pinnacle is one of a select few treatment organizations to provide underserved communities with affordable substance abuse treatment and the option of outpatient care. This model of care empowers patients to take control of their treatment as it affords them the opportunity to maintain employment, school obligations and family commitments while getting the treatment necessary to address their recovery.

Like other Pinnacle programs, HealthQwest accepts Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial insurance, and offers reasonable self-pay rates.

Earlier this year, Pinnacle acquired Aegis Treatment Centers in California, and continues to grow through de novo centers and acquisitions. Anyone interested in potential partnerships can contact Amber Philpot, vice president of Corporate Development and Strategy, at 615-335-0158.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Headquartered in New Jersey, Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a recognized leader in comprehensive drug and alcohol addiction treatment serving nearly 31,000 patients daily in California, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and now Georgia. With more than 115 community-based locations, Pinnacle provides a full continuum of quality care for adult men and women including medically-monitored detoxification/withdrawal management, inpatient/residential treatment, partial hospitalization, recovery residences, intensive and general outpatient programming, and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. For more information, visit pinnacletreatment.com or call 800-782-1520.

Contacts

Media:

Melanie Eilers



Senior Director of Communications



Pinnacle Treatment Centers



630.806.9925



[email protected]