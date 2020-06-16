Picture Shop VFX and Ghost VFX Combine Forces under One Global Brand, Ghost VFX

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — In January of 2020, Picture Shop, a subsidiary of Streamland Media, acquired Ghost VFX and has since operated VFX divisions under both brands. Bill Romeo, CEO of Streamland Media, states, “The integration of Picture Shop VFX under the Ghost VFX brand will further solidify the industry-leading position of our entertainment vertical, especially the overall growth potential of our brands and their ability to provide end-to-end post-production service offerings on a global level.”

Over the last twenty years, Ghost VFX has become well-known as one of the most innovative visual effects studios in the world. Combined, both brands have over one hundred VFX contributions to block-buster feature films, top television shows and interactive media. In addition, they boast an incredible roster of award-winning talent. Tom Kendall, who headed Picture Shop VFX, will now assume the role of President for GHOST VFX worldwide at their newly established headquarters in Los Angeles. Ghost Co-founder and EVP, Jeppe Nygaard Christensen and SVP, Phillip Prahl will remain an integral part of the brand based in Copenhagen.

Tom Kendall, President of Ghost VFX, added, “I’m very excited about combining both teams as it strengthens our award-winning VFX services worldwide while concentrating our growing team of talent and expertise under one global brand. With strategic focus on the customer experience, we are confident that Ghost VFX will continue to be a partner of choice for leading storytellers around the world.”

About Streamland Media

Streamland Media is a comprehensive post-production powerhouse specializing in picture and sound finishing, VFX, customized workflows and media delivery. Operating through several brands across the globe, Streamland Media is home to some of the industry’s top talent and the premiere solution for leading feature film, television, interactive and marketing content. Streamland Media Group of Companies include Picture Shop, Formosa Group, Picture Head, Ghost VFX, The Farm, and Finalé, with locations in the US, Denmark, Canada, and the UK.

About Ghost VFX

GHOST VFX (http://www.GhostVFX.com) is a full-service, visual effects house. For over twenty years, they have collaborated with the very best to create award-winning, innovative visual effects. With contributions to over one hundred feature films, television and interactive projects, GHOST VFX is home to a talented team of artists and production professionals around the world who make the impossible possible, fulfilling the dreams of clients and artists alike. Ghost VFX is part of Streamland Media Group of Companies and has locations in Los Angeles and Copenhagen.

