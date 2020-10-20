PicsArt’s Design Tools Are Now Available on Web

The world’s most downloaded creative editing app comes to the web to meet demand from 150M+ creators and professionals, including millions of paying subscribers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PicsArt, the world’s largest creative platform, today announced that more than two dozen of its most popular editing and AI-based tools are now available for free and subscription on PicsArt.com. Currently available tools include a template editor, background and object remover, video slideshow maker, text editor, and more. Also included is an entire library of premium content, including stock photography, templates, fonts, and stickers, as well as millions of free-to-edit images submitted by PicsArt’s community. More features and premium content will be launched in the coming months.

“ Over the years, PicsArt has become known for our robust, all-in-one photo and video editing app on mobile,” said Hovhannes Avoyan, CEO and founder of PicsArt. “ But the transition to web is a natural one for us, since so many of our creators already use PicsArt to craft marketing materials. With this, we’re one step closer to providing quick, easy, and business-friendly tools for all.”

With more than one billion downloads to date, PicsArt’s suite of editing apps are fun, creative and easy to use, making it especially appealing to an emerging class of prosumers who are looking for new ways to work creatively. Some of PicsArt’s currently available web editing tools include:

In recent months, PicsArt also announced the acquisition of video motion effects startup D’efekt (now EFEKT Video Maker by PicsArt), adding to its creative suite even more advanced AI-powered video editing functionality. Basic video creation is currently available with PicsArt’s web capabilities, but more robust video editing features, including EFEKT’s video motion effects, will be added early next year.

Availability

PicsArt’s web tools are now available online at www.picsart.com. Premium features and cross-device access are included with a PicsArt Gold subscription ($8.99/month or $55.99/year). Users can also sign up for a free 30-day trial.

About PicsArt

PicsArt is the world’s #1 creative platform leading the visual storytelling revolution. It has been a top 20 most downloaded app for six consecutive quarters. Every month, the PicsArt community creates, remixes and shares billions of visual stories using the company’s powerful and easy-to-use editing tools. PicsArt has amassed one of the largest open-source content collections in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers, backgrounds, templates and more. PicsArt is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android and Windows devices. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Yerevan, Armenia; Beijing; Tokyo; Los Angeles; and Moscow, PicsArt is backed by Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Partners, and Siguler Guff & Company. Download the app or visit picsart.com or picsart.com/brands/ for more information.

