Picsart Launches Bot on Discord, Becoming the First Creative Tool in the Discord App Directory

The new integration enables users to natively access a selection of Picsart’s editing tools to create and share content within the Discord platform

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app worldwide, today announced a bot integration with Discord, becoming one of the first partners and creative platforms to join the new Discord App Directory. With a global rollout commencing this week, the app database enables a more personalized and customizable Discord user experience.





“Picsart is one of the largest active creative communities in the world, with hundreds of millions of creators supporting and collaborating with each other daily,” said Connor Murphy, Senior Director of Business Development at Picsart. “As a communications platform, Discord is one of the few brands that complement the scale of our user engagement. We always welcome opportunities to build unique experiences for other platforms, especially those like Discord that connect with our community-driven mission on a deeper level.”

With the Picsart Bot, Discord users will gain access to some of Picsart’s most popular and advanced creative capabilities, automating visual edits and functions. This includes a Sticker Maker, Style Transfer tool, and Cartoon Effects. Using easy commands, users will be able to transform their image into a cartoon, specific texture or photo style, or illustrated sticker.

Additionally, in the same way that Picsart hosts creative “Challenges” on its own platform, the Picsart Bot will enable Discord users to host their own image creation and editing competitions directly on millions of Discord servers. The use of certain commands will trigger prompts to set up and post challenges, and can be used to make submissions. The bot is also designed to provide real-time updates and ranks, and help grant Experience Points to winners and participants. Looking ahead, Picsart plans to expand on these features, including the ability to pull in content from existing Picsart profiles.

This news comes after Picsart’s first distribution deal with Discord in March, which was Discord’s first partnership with a platform outside of the gaming space. It also follows an app integration with Google Drive earlier this year, and Picsart for Developers’ win as “Best API Debut” at the 2022 API Awards, which recognized the early impact of the company’s creative APIs and inspired a $1 million Developer Fund.

