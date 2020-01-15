PicMonkey Announces “Shero” Contest Winners

Leading Photo Editing / Graphic Design Service Celebrates Female Entrepreneurs Nominated by Their Peers

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PicMonkey, a leading image editing and design platform, today announced the top ten and grand prize winners of its “Who’s Your Shero?” contest, celebrating women entrepreneurs for their accomplishments and positive contributions to their communities.





Out of hundreds of nominations, the grand prize was awarded to Hannah Kay Herdlinger, founder of Thread Talk, an online shop offering high-end blankets. A portion of all the sales support domestic violence shelters nationwide. Hannah Kay will receive an all-expenses paid trip for two to Los Angeles, to attend the Create + Cultivate conference in February.

“We salute our customers – not just for the amazing visuals they create using PicMonkey – but also for how they inspire their colleagues and their communities,” said Frits Habermann, CEO of PicMonkey. “Congratulations to Hannah Kay and all the other finalists; we are proud to support women who are impactful business leaders and sheroes to everyone they meet.”

Domestic violence survivor Hannah Kay’s personal passion to end domestic violence and to change the world by speaking out led to the founding of Thread Talk. “I had no idea if it was going to work, if people were going to respond to our mission the way I hoped,” says Hannah Kay. “But they did — because money follows purpose. If you follow your passion — as cheesy as it sounds — the money will come.”

The peer-nominated finalists for PicMonkey’s Shero contest were selected based on a variety of criteria that included: the innovative quality of their business idea, their positive influence on customers / partners / peers, and their business performance. Each Shero finalist will receive a PicMonkey Pro annual subscription, as well as special recognition within PicMonkey’s community. From retail to health care to foodservice — this is a diverse group of women from coast-to-coast who started their own businesses and, along the way, have inspired others with their courage, commitment and chutzpah — enough to be considered a “Shero.”

The top ten Shero finalists are:

For more information about PicMonkey’s 2020 Shero winners, visit PicMonkey.com .

About PicMonkey

PicMonkey is built for people and businesses to create stunning visuals for social media, digital marketing, advertising, and beyond. PicMonkey’s continually-updated effects, graphics, templates, and fonts, plus a resource center with tips and tutorials, make visual content creation easy and inspiring. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, privately held PicMonkey is backed by Spectrum Equity.

Contacts

Katie McCall



[email protected]