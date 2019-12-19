Phunware to Attend CES 2020 in Las Vegas

Join the Phunware Executive Team to Discuss Digital Transformation in a Mobile-First World

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #AI—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced that its Executive Team will be attending CES 2020 from January 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CES attracts business leaders and pioneering thinkers from around the world and has served as the proving ground of bleeding edge technology for groundbreaking innovations for half a century and 61% of all fortune global brands participate. With more than 170,000 attendees, 4,500 exhibitors and over 1,100 industry thought-leaders on the CES stage, a once traditional technology trade show has evolved into a global event for all industries, reinforcing the idea that every company is now a tech company.

“Companies across every major industry are using technology to transform their businesses, and this event acts as the global stage for the latest innovation across industries,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Phunware. “We’re excited to meet with innovators and thought leaders to explore how Phunware’s platform can better engage new and existing customers, while driving profitable behavior.”

The event will showcase innovation from more than 4,500 companies across 30 product categories, including non-traditional tech companies like Bell, BMW, Bosch, Doosan, Daimler, Ford, John Deere, Impossible Foods, Toyota, Turner and WWE, as well as top consumer product companies, such as Proctor & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson.

In addition to attending, Phunware will be hosting exclusive dinners with senior executives and thought leaders to discuss digital transformation in a mobile-first world. To schedule an in-person meeting with the Phunware team, reserve your spot here.

For additional information on the event, visit CES.tech. To register, visit here. To view the full CES 2020 program, visit here.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

