Phunware Receives Expertise Award as Top Mobile Application Developer

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it received the Expertise Award as one of the best mobile application developers in Austin.

Every month, Expertise helps connect over 10 million customers to leading companies using a proprietary research and selection process to identify experts in over 200 different industries across the top cities in the United States. To select the very best mobile application development companies in Austin, Expertise analyzed and scored 48 companies on more than 25 variables across five categories to include reputation, credibility, experience, availability and professionalism.

“This kind of endorsement underscores our commitment to building and licensing the mobile software necessary for any brand to deliver on their mission-critical digital transformation initiatives,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “To win in this new era of mobile, brands have to take a platform approach to mobile application development that enables the deployment of comprehensive mobile app portfolios that are optimized for engagement by industry while also seamlessly integrating with both data in the virtual world and IoT infrastructure in the physical world.”

Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform allows Phunware customers to take advantage of more than a decade of mobile experience. MaaS enables feature-rich mobile application solutions in healthcare, retail, residential, corporate campus, hospitality, media and entertainment, advocacy and politics and aviation environments. Further, and to address many of the unique challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Phunware can also deploy mobile applications optimized to support Smart Workplaces for corporations, Smart Campuses for higher education, Smart Cities for government and Digital Front Doors for healthcare.

To provide ongoing education, support, training and formal certification, Phunware customers enjoy 24x7x365 access to:

Feature sheets, guides, collateral and information via the Phunware Documentation Portal

Sample code, sample applications, libraries, tools and utilities via the Phunware Software Portal

Comprehensive certification and training via the Phunware Phenom Training Portal

Click here to learn more about how Phunware delivers category-defining mobile applications on its proprietary and proven MaaS enterprise cloud platform for mobile.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

