Phunware Partners with Noviant to Bring Pandemic Response Solutions to Cities, Health Systems and Small Businesses Impacted by Coronavirus Pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #MaaS—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today its partnership with Noviant (the “Partner”), a full service network consulting firm that provides world-class proactive IT solutions.

With more than 23 years of experience, Noviant offers small and mid-sized businesses, government agencies and enterprise clients a range of enhanced technology solutions. Noviant has worked with customers across a range of industries including state and local government, health services, education and retail. Noviant’s technical experts have decades of experience listening to the needs of clients and crafting innovative solutions to help them achieve their business objectives.

“As New Yorkers struggle to adjust to the dramatic changes imposed on our region by the COVID-19 pandemic, Noviant is pleased to partner with an industry-leader in mobile applications to offer timely, fully-integrated solutions to our state, county and local governments, as well as our healthcare delivery providers, to help us innovate and recover as we move forward towards a post-pandemic environment,” said Kevin Wang, CEO of Noviant.

Phunware recently launched its mobile Pandemic Response Solutions for Healthcare and Smart Cities in response to the challenges faced by businesses across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cities, health systems and other organizations working with Noviant will be able to leverage Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform to better target and engage their mobile audiences.

“Through this new partnership with Noviant, Phunware will accelerate mobile digital transformation for small and mid-sized businesses,” said Phunware CTO and Co-Founder Luan Dang. “We expect to provide mobile experiences that are even richer and more immersive, completely complementary to our existing MaaS platform capabilities and services.”

The Company’s Pandemic Response Solutions leverage patented Location Based Services and Mobile Engagement software in MaaS that equip both cities and health systems to quickly distribute pertinent information related to their city and hospital resources, safety protocols, emergency operations and more.

Click here to learn more about Phunware’s Pandemic Response Solutions and how the Company’s MaaS platform facilitates mobile-first digital transformation for health systems and state and city officials by enabling digital capabilities via native, mobile-first application portfolios.

About Noviant

Noviant is a full service network consulting firm with 23 years of experience. Noviant offers small and mid-sized businesses, government agencies and enterprise clients a range of enhanced technology solutions. Noviant has worked with customers across a range of industries including but not limited to state and local government, health services, education and retail. Our experienced technical experts have decades of experience listening to our client’s needs and crafting innovative solutions to help them achieve their business objectives.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

