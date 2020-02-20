Phunware Partners With Cisco Systems to Demonstrate Integrated Mobile Corporate Campus Solution at South by Southwest 2020

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #AI—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced it will debut an integrated mobile corporate campus solution called On My Way in collaboration with Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, during the Cisco Innovation Hub on March 14 and March 15.

SXSW is considered the world’s largest gathering of creative technology professionals, with over 4,000 conference speakers and over 2,000 conference sessions. This year, Cisco Webex, Meraki, AppDynamics, DNA Spaces, CDA, Cisco Investments, DevNet and Phunware have joined forces with Capital Factory to present the Cisco Innovation Hub at SXSW.

“Cisco is both a valued channel partner and strategic investor, so we are thrilled to announce this collaboration to extend our mobile corporate campus solution with Cisco Webex Room Kits,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “Our mobile cloud platform delivers a critical software layer to optimize workflows while providing a more comprehensive and seamless user experience, so it’s a natural fit to go-to-market in partnership with global digital transformation innovators such as Cisco Webex Teams.”

The On My Way mobile application portfolio will provide all conference attendees at SXSW a glimpse into Cisco’s vision for a three-dimensional cognitive workspace by integrating Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform with Cisco Webex Room Kits. Features and capabilities intended for demonstration at the conference include, but are not be limited to:

● Determining occupied and unoccupied room status by associated color icons for rooms

● Displaying only currently available rooms

● Filtering by floor

● Viewing and searching room directories

● Filtering destinations by conference rooms, restrooms or elevators

● Viewing conference room details to include if a room is unoccupied, the number of people in a room, the number of seats in a room, the available Cisco hardware in a room and the phone number for a room

● Routing from a current location, or Point of Interest (POI), to a selected POI destination using Phunware’s patented Location-Based Services (LBS) software and technology

● Starting a Webex meeting through an automated arrival message

Join Randall Crowder at 2:00pm (Central Time) on March 14 during the Cisco Innovation Hub for a panel on Cognitive Workspaces alongside Joseph Fu, Head of Partnerships for Google, Sandeep Mehra, VP/GM for Cisco Webex Rooms, Tony Carmichael, Product Manager for Cisco Meraki, Matej Zalar, CEO for Visonect Joan and David Owens, CEO for Everyangle.

The Innovation Hub will also include Whisper Suites, a Customer Briefing Center, and talk tracks from Cisco VPs, acquisition founders, product managers, partners and sponsors from Phunware, Deloitte, Google, Red River, EOSIT, Room Ready, AFWERX, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), CACI and the University of Texas at Austin.

Click here to learn more about Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform and how it can facilitate not just a three-dimensional cognitive workspace for any corporate campus, but true digital transformation in a mobile-first world.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

