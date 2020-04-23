Phunware Offers Free Mobile Engagement Software Development Kit to Small and Midsize Businesses to Address COVID-19 Challenges

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it would offer qualifying small and midsize businesses (SMBs) a free 60-day license to its Mobile Engagement software development kits (SDKs) at no cost if they complete the Phunware Phenom Certified Developer Program within the next 60 days.

According to the Small Business Administration, there are over 30 million SMBs in the United States that account for more than 99% of businesses and nearly half of the workforce. Sadly, SMBs like retailers and restaurants are struggling to stay in business in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Many of them are turning to mobile applications as digital transformation initiatives become critical to survival, but these solutions often lack the functionality required to effectively drive adoption, utilization and profitability.

Phunware’s Mobile Engagement SDKs are available on Github and can be easily added to any existing mobile applications using Apple iOS or Google Android operating systems to help SMBs manage and deliver contextual campaigns that better engage their customers by delivering the right content to the right person at the right time in the right place:

Broadcast Campaigns – reach targeted application audiences with messages distributed at specific times.

– reach targeted application audiences with messages distributed at specific times. Geofence Entry / Exit Campaigns – target messaging to reach audiences when they are in close proximity to a specific location such as a place of business.

– target messaging to reach audiences when they are in close proximity to a specific location such as a place of business. Beacon Entry / Exit Campaigns – target audiences at a more granular level when they are at specific venue locations such as designated parking spaces for curbside delivery.

“Our hearts go out to everyone directly affected by COVID-19, but we are just as concerned about the untold toll this pandemic is having on small and midsize businesses nationwide as they scramble to adapt to emerging state and federal guidance,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “Our enterprise cloud platform for mobile is uniquely suited to help them not only adhere to these guidelines, but also to engage and manage customers in a mobile-first world that is rapidly becoming mobile-only.”

Many states are exploring ways to reopen businesses while maintaining social distancing. For example, the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has already signed an Executive Order authorizing the re-opening of retail businesses effective tomorrow, April 24, as long as they ensure proper steps are taken and enable a “Retail-To-Go” model that supports curbside pickups or delivery. Phunware’s Mobile Engagement SDKs can provide SMBs with the functionality that they need to implement such a strategy.

Phunware can also help SMBs cost-effectively develop a native mobile application portfolio if they don’t already have one. These industry solutions, available on both the Apple iOS and Google Android operating systems, can be developed within days and provide a unique software layer with access to all of the features and capabilities of Phunware’s award-winning Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, to include Phunware’s full suite of SDKs.

Click here to learn more about how small and midsize businesses can leverage Phunware’s Mobile Engagement SDKs to better engage their customers. Interested parties can sign up to complete the Phunware Phenom Certified Developer Program as desired to take full advantage of the free MaaS license program detailed.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

