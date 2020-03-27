Phunware Launches National Ventilator Registry

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #AI—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced it has launched a National Ventilator Registry.

“As the United States braces for an onslaught of coronavirus cases, hospitals and governments are confronting a grim reality – there are not nearly enough lifesaving ventilator machines to go around and there is no way to solve the problem before the disease reaches full throttle,” according to a recent NY Times article.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (JHCHS) estimates that there are about 160,000 ventilators available for patient care, but the American Hospital Association (AHA) estimates 960,000 people may need them over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. While manufacturers race to ramp production, hospitals and patients need access to real-time utilization data of the existing ventilators in operation.

Phunware’s Knowledge Graph is uniquely suited to track critical data attributes in near real-time, while Phunware’s mobile digital front door provides clinicians with everything they need to monitor and track the utilization of key resources like ventilators. However, to do this across the country, Phunware is calling on the medical community to compile a National Ventilator Registry so that clinicians can have complete visibility on existing resources and patients can locate the lifesaving equipment that they need.

“We have built a data engine that is capable of managing over a billion active devices and four billion daily transactions, while generating more than 5 terabytes of data each day,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “We can leverage our technology to identify and track critical medical assets like ventilators, but we need to act now and we need everyone’s help getting the word out to medical professionals on the frontline so that we can collect the information that we desperately need.”

Click here to learn more about Phunware’s efforts to locate and track ventilators across the United States in order to optimize resource allocation and utilization.

