Phunware Launches Mobile Telemedicine Solution for New and Existing Healthcare Customers

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #MaaS—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today the launch of a mobile telemedicine solution for new and existing healthcare customers of its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform.

The operational response of healthcare organizations to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has accelerated the adoption and utilization of remote services such as telemedicine, according to a recent AbelsonTaylor survey. Telemedicine saw a 106% uptick in adoption, with more than 40% of physicians saying that they used it in March versus only 18% in 2019. In fact, remote conferencing by physicians has increased 58% on average, while office visits have plummeted in parallel, with 60% fewer patients now being seen per week in person. Unfortunately, a Sage Growth Partners survey found that most healthcare facilities are losing 10% of their annual revenues to patient leakage as patients continue to seek out-of-network services that are increasingly more accessible to them elsewhere due to advancements in innovation.

“Healthcare organizations are being forced to leverage telemedicine in order to stay competitive with their digital transformation initiatives and to address patient concerns about the safety underlying in-person visits in the wake of COVID-19,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “Our new solution offers physicians an out-of-the-box telemedicine platform on mobile with streamlined reimbursement that keeps its referrals in-network to help reduce their patient leakage while enhancing their revenues.”

Phunware’s new telemedicine solution is fully compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and maintains seamless integrations with many of the most common practice management and electronic health record (EHR) systems. Additional features include:

Eligibility Checks

Co-Pay Collection

Guaranteed Reimbursement

Automated Patient Workflow

Patient Notifications

Customized Clinical Protocols

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

