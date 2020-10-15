Phunware Launches MaaS Customer Data Platform

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today the launch of its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Customer Data Platform (CDP).

The global CDP market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34% to more than $10.3 billion by 2025. This worldwide market is being fueled and accelerated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as businesses from retailers to healthcare providers are increasingly relying on software, machine learning and artificial intelligence to more effectively market, sell and communicate to their customers on a one-to-one basis, at scale. The recent $3.2 billion acquisition of Segment by Twilio underscores the immense value that these platforms have as brands continue to leverage data-enriched media for crucial competitive advantages.

Phunware’s MaaS CDP is cloud-based and includes software and proprietary algorithms that aggregate and organize customer data across a variety of touchpoints in real-time in order to create persistent, unified customer databases. These databases benefit from more than 16 billion unique Phunware IDs created to date and facilitate unique data segment generation that are easily accessible and consumable within core enterprise engagement packages including Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Marketing Automation (MA) systems.

“Our MaaS Customer Data Platform was designed to ensure that our customers can deliver the right content to the right screen at the right time in the right place in a mobile-first world,” said Luan Dang, CTO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “The depth and breadth of our data was built over a decade of mobile operations and includes more than a petabyte of information unique to tens of billions of discrete events across billions of devices and thousands of mobile applications that have touched our platform globally.”

The four main types of customer data that Phunware’s MaaS CDP collects and organizes are identity data, descriptive data, quantitative data and qualitative data. The proprietary features and components of Phunware’s MaaS CDP that populate the Company’s growing database of Phunware IDs include, but are not limited to:

Phunware MaaS CDP – A proven customer data platform that is capable of processing billions of transactions per day and 300,000 to 500,000 transactions per second for producing ready-to-use, mobile-centric datasets for analytics and data science by cleaning, enriching and organizing the underlying big data into industry standard formats for use with leading data platforms and data science tools.

– A proven customer data platform that is capable of processing billions of transactions per day and 300,000 to 500,000 transactions per second for producing ready-to-use, mobile-centric datasets for analytics and data science by cleaning, enriching and organizing the underlying big data into industry standard formats for use with leading data platforms and data science tools. Phunware Audiences – A self-service system within the platform that enables marketers to build scalable, granular mobile audiences that can be delivered to programmatic advertising platforms for activation.

– A self-service system within the platform that enables marketers to build scalable, granular mobile audiences that can be delivered to programmatic advertising platforms for activation. Phunware Knowledge Graph – A proprietary data graph that accelerates business value realization for artificial intelligence projects by using the power of connected data insights and outcomes. The Phunware Knowledge Graph integrates diverse data into a mobile domain ontology and is capable of deriving deep insights and new knowledge from highly-connected, large-scale data. Unlike distributed storage and compute platforms that store big data as-is, Phunware’s Knowledge Graph connects and normalizes data into structures that are superior for high performance information retrieval and derivation. Data Integration Tools – Populate the Phunware Knowledge Graph with real-time data updates via a streaming microservice, as well as periodic updates using bulk loader utilities. Visualization Tools – Visually explore and query connected data to derive insights from patterns, clusters and connections using native graph and third-party visualization tools. Machine Learning – Derive deep and new insights using clustering, classification, centrality and pathfinding or custom algorithms to execute within the graph or on cloud-based machine learning platforms. Flexible Deployment – Phunware Knowledge Graph instances provide customers with flexibility to deploy the graph on-premises or on leading cloud-based platforms. Application Programming Interface (API) – Easily accessible programmatically with the Phunware Knowledge Graph API, custom queries and popular programming languages to derive insights, generate mobile audiences and enable intelligent experiences. The Phunware Knowledge Graph API also simplifies knowledge extraction using RESTful programmatic methods, including polygon and radial location queries and asynchronous file exports.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware’s MaaS CDP offers a significant competitive advantage over data management platforms by leveraging first-party (i.e. known and anonymous) users and customers to build richer, more personal relationships that are centered around a user’s past preferences and current interactions with a brand, venue or industry.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

