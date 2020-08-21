Phunware Launches Comprehensive Channel Program to Activate Global Reseller Network

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today the launch of a comprehensive global reseller program to activate and support the selling of its enterprise mobile software through hardware, software, system integrator and carrier channels worldwide.

Each channel partner is taken through an easy five-step process to begin reselling Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform:

Sign up formally as a Phunware Partner. Receive access credentials for MaaS. Finalize marketing and sales packages associated with MaaS stock-keeping units (SKUs). Certify and train sales and sales engineering personnel on selected SKUs. Launch business development, sales and go-to-market strategies with Phunware in support.

“We have invested more than $100 million into our enterprise cloud platform for mobile and that full functionality is now optimized for global resellers and other third parties with worldwide distribution,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Our channel partners can immediately sell mobile software that will allow their customers to maximize unique engagements by tech-enabling their mobile experiences, all while creating new recurring revenues with high margin Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions from Phunware.”

From hardware vendors competing to enable 100% connectivity across a smart campus to system integrators consulting enterprise customers on digital transformation initiatives, global leaders in technology are looking for additional ways to deliver more value during challenging times. By reselling Phunware’s native, mobile-first software, channel partners can achieve scalable competitive advantages in healthcare, retail, residential, corporate campus, hospitality, media and entertainment, advocacy and politics and aviation environments. Further, and to address many of the unique challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Phunware has also optimized its MaaS platform to allow these channel partners to white label, OEM and/or resell its MaaS solutions, including Smart Workplaces for corporations, Smart Campuses for higher education, Smart Cities for government and Digital Front Doors for healthcare. In these instances, Phunware can even provide retained services and support on a case-by-case basis to design and deploy custom mobile solutions on top of MaaS, all tailored to the unique needs of specific channels and verticals as required.

For channel partners looking to enhance their existing products and solutions on mobile, Phunware Products can be sold and integrated as desired to deliver specific functionality, including:

Healthy Spaces – Tech-enable recommended guidelines and protocols for safe gathering while creating easy-to-use profiles for tracking, recording and evaluating individual health-related activities, habits and symptoms.

Location Based Services (LBS) – Deliver native, mobile-first capabilities that offer proximity, sub one-second, real-time blue dot indoor positioning, navigation and wayfinding functionality across any venue or facility, all while simplifying and streamlining the underlying integration and management of hardware and software.

Mobile Engagement – Segment users and deliver relevant messaging and interactions before, during and after visits to physical locations.

Content Management – Manage content and configuration for entire mobile application portfolios in one spot, including over-the-air updates.

Analytics – Turn data into business intelligence in order to drive engagement and monetization of mobile application audiences and communities.

Audience Monetization – Give developers and publishers new revenue opportunities through both in-app mobile advertising and innovative mobile experience interactions.

Audience Building – Target mobile audiences at scale with pre-built, industry-standard segments, connect with existing contacts or build bespoke segments based on custom geographies.

Audience Engagement – Design, build and target audiences composed of ideal customers, partners, consumers or employees.

Knowledge Graph – Access a powerful, modern data platform and ontology that provide intelligence for media buyers to better understand their audiences, engage and acquire new customers and create compelling user experiences.

Data Licensing – Supercharge mobile application experiences, audience insights and mobile advertising campaigns with a data license to our extensive collection of curated mobile data.

To provide ongoing education, support, training and formal certification, each channel partner also enjoys 24x7x365 access to:

Feature sheets, guides, collateral and information via the Phunware Documentation Portal

Sample code, sample applications, libraries, tools and utilities via the Phunware Software Portal

Comprehensive certification and training via the Phunware Phenom Training Portal

Click here to sign up as a Phunware Partner and learn more about how to activate your channel with proven, scalable enterprise mobile software from MaaS.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

