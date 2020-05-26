Phunware Executes Agreement with Humm Systems to Improve User Feedback and Real-Time Intervention on Mobile

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today an executed agreement with Humm Systems, a feedback portal provider that improves user experiences and help businesses succeed in healthcare, retail and corporate campus environments.

Humm Systems’ direct integration with Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform will allow the Company’s customers to take advantage of live feedback, alerts, reports, dashboards and other anytime metrics. Particularly helpful to Phunware’s customers are live alerts that drive real-time intervention, allowing enhanced flexibility and adaptation for mobile interactions based on the quality of experience, product or staff performance.

“Today, people are eager to review their experiences, and they feel most comfortable doing so directly from their phones,” said Bernard Briggs, CEO and Founder of Humm Systems. “This relationship will empower not only consumers, but also corporate leadership teams, as they collect more feedback data than ever before.”

Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform enables customers to engage, manage and monetize their mobile applications. With Phunware’s patented Location Based Services and Mobile Engagement software, customers can easily activate on-premise and mobile experiences to improve business operations, productivity and profitability. Phunware transforms the digital human experience with proven solutions in healthcare, retail, residential, corporate campus, hospitality, media and entertainment, advocacy and politics and aviation.

“Phunware is committed to driving success throughout the mobile application lifecycle from strategy, creation and launch to engagement, management and monetization,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “We are eager to bring Humm’s feedback solution to our MaaS customers as we continue to provide digital transformation that is mobile-first and contextually-aware.”

Click here to learn more about how relationships with Phunware leveraging its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform can help leading organizations drive their digital transformation and mobile initiatives worldwide.

About Humm Systems

Every day, hundreds of companies rely on Humm to better understand and improve their customer experiences in real time. Founded in 2012, Humm’s live feedback platform helps companies quickly collect and take immediate action on feedback before the patient, guest or employee ever walks out the door. Humm is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and partners with some of the most respected customer experience brands in the world. For more information, visit www.hummsystems.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

