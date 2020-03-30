Phunware Announces the Appointment of Wall Street Veteran Blythe Masters as Board Chair

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the appointment of Blythe Masters as Chair of the Board. Blythe succeeds Eric Manlunas who held the post since rejoining the Board in December 2019. Eric will remain with Phunware as a Director and Member of both the Compensation Committee and Audit Committee.

Blythe Masters is an experienced financial services and technology executive and currently an Industry Partner at the private equity and venture capital firm Motive Partners. She is the former CEO and a Board Member of Digital Asset – provider of the world’s leading smart contract language DAML – which she led from a startup in 2015 until 2018, serving customers including the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Ms. Master is a member of the International Advisory Board of Santander Group, the Boards of Santander’s global digital services platform, Open Digital Services, and the integrated container and logistics company, A.P. Moller – Maersk (CPH: MAERSKB). She is also an Advisory Board Member of the United States Chamber of Digital Commerce, the blockchain-powered consumer financial products company, Figure Technologies, and the residential mortgage exchange, Maxex.

Ms. Masters was previously a Senior Executive at J.P. Morgan for 27 years, where she was a member of the Corporate and Investment Bank Operating Committee and the firm’s Executive Committee and held a number of executive positions, including head of various global markets businesses and risk functions, and CFO of the Global Investment Bank. She is also a past Chair of the Governing Board of the Linux Foundation’s open source Hyperledger Project, the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA), the Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and the public consumer finance company Santander Consumer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SC).

“We are living in unprecedented times as the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are honored and fortunate to have Blythe serve as Chair for Phunware’s Board of Directors,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Blythe’s proven leadership and experience will be invaluable to helping Phunware navigate the current macro and health environments as we continue to diligently manage cash and drive towards self-sufficiency through operational excellence.”

The Phunware Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment of Ms. Masters as Board Chair and she will continue to serve as both Chair of the Audit Committee and Member of the Compensation Committee.

“I am pleased to assist Phunware during these challenging times, that not only creates risks, but also creates new opportunities to help our customers, which include many healthcare systems, better serve those who depend on them in these trying times,” said Blythe Masters. “Phunware’s enterprise cloud platform can deliver the digital transformation initiatives that Fortune 1000 companies must have in order to stay competitive in a mobile-first world.”

Click here to learn more about Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform and how it enables true digital transformation in a mobile-first world.

