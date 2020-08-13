Phunware Announces Co-Sell Partnership with Tech Data to Provide its Channel Partners and Customers Mobile Solutions for Digital Transformation

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today a co-sell partnership with Clearwater, Florida-based Tech Data, one of the world’s largest end-to-end technology distributors specializing in information technology products and services.

Tech Data offers a wide range of technical and business support services, including certification, training, instruction and support for its reseller customers, and helps to configure, install and finance technology purchases.

Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform provides category-defining mobile experiences and capabilities that integrate with Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure to bring venues and facilities to life. Through this partnership with Tech Data, Phunware products and solutions — including its industry-optimized solutions, real-time indoor navigation, mobile engagement, asset tracking and mobile content management — are available to regional, national and global technology providers including Allied Automation, Connection and ePlus who want to create innovative and cutting-edge solutions for their customers.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Tech Data with a co-sell agreement that now enables their customers and resellers to leverage our award-winning MaaS platform to engage, manage and monetize their mobile users,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “By standardizing on our enterprise cloud platform for mobile, Tech Data’s customers can use our technology to not only leverage data, but also to drive engagement and establish a lasting competitive advantage for their businesses.”

Click here to learn how Phunware helps businesses transform citizen, patient, shopper, resident, employee, guest, fan and other end-user experiences through iOS and Android mobile application solutions that provide both real-time utility and engagement.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

