Phunware Announces 2019 Product Deliveries and 2020 Roadmap for Multiscreen as a Service Platform

MaaS Platform Improvements to Maximize the User Experience for Brands and Consumers

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #AI—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced key improvements made in its Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) platform in 2019, as well as the Company’s 2020 outlook.

Brands who engage with Phunware receive access to this easy-to-use MaaS platform to better manage experiences and mobile application configurations.

Phunware has made several significant improvements and added new product capabilities within our MaaS platform in 2019 that were both highly anticipated and requested,” said Matt Lindenberger, EVP Product and Engineering at Phunware. “We plan to carry that same momentum into 2020, with updates that continue to enhance our platform and bring powerful mobile application and mobile data capabilities to our customers.”

Modules that received improvements include Location-based Services, Mobile Engagement, Content Management, Analytics and Audience Monetization, which allows brands to engage, manage and monetize their mobile audiences.

Location Based Services (LBS) enhancements included:

Landmark Routing capabilities added the ability to designate landmarks or points of interest to be included into routing instructions for a better user experience.

Positioning technology was enhanced to better handle transitions when navigating outdoor-to-indoor spaces and vice versa.

Compass/heading accuracy was improved to create a smoother user experience while navigating.

Indoor positioning algorithm enhancements were completed to further improve upon accuracy.

Sharing features were added for web-based and digital signage-based navigation and wayfinding including text message and email-based sharing of directions. Users can now “take directions with them” as they interact with a kiosk or digital signage device.

Sample Code Improvements have enabled developers to build experiences around use cases such as walk time estimation, voice prompts for turn-by-turn directions and notifying an end user when they are off of their designated route.

Enhanced and more secure APIs and accompanying documentation available here.

A new product added to MaaS in 2019, included a Data Exchange with the following features:

A self-service audience builder that enables digital marketers to design custom audiences within minutes using geographic, interest, intent and demographic segments.

Audience segment metadata that provides data transparency on how the segment was constructed, where the data components were sourced and the label for the segment.

High quality GPS location data points from 100+ million U.S. devices to increase scale of location-based audiences.

U.S. Congressional District targeting for political and advocacy campaigns.

Direct integration with programmatic advertising platforms for easy audience activation.

A dashboard that provides a daily audit trail for the impressions delivered and unique devices reached for each audience activated on an advertising platform.

Datasets enhancements included:

New entities and attributes added to the Phunware Ontology that broadened the mobile data model.

Support for delivering high-scale datasets in Apache Parquet storage format for use in all leading cloud platforms.

As for 2020, the outlook includes several updates to enhance the ability for customers to explore the platform via self-service onboarding, collaboration and guided actions. Analytics will be enhanced to include conversion funnel event tracking and other reporting enhancements. Mobile Engagement will be enhanced to include automatic creation of audiences based on end user activity such as above average session length, users who have not engaged (churn) in the application as well as daily and monthly active user options. Location-based services capabilities are expected to see a completely revamped map editor experience, support for additional hardware providers and overall improved location accuracy through algorithm enhancements.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

