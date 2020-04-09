Phunware Adds Global Multinational Customer for Mobile Corporate Campus Solution

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has added a global multinational customer for its mobile corporate campus solution.

Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform helps employers manage their campus services with an employee and visitor-friendly, native, mobile-first application portfolio on Apple iOS and Google Android. MaaS enables feature-rich mobile application solutions for employers to not only increase employee productivity and satisfaction, but also to provide visitors with an enhanced brand experience while onsite, including automated arrival and reception check-ins, location tracing, broadcast, geofence and beacon-based messaging and personnel and staff engagement by name, position and department.

This new global multinational customer intends to leverage MaaS to manage its room bookings, enable positioning, wayfinding and navigation throughout its facilities, enable location sharing amongst its employees, partners and customers and extend its other building services via mobile integration and activation. Platform integrations with existing third-party solutions will also support additional services, including parking management, food ordering, asset tracking, interactive directories, fitness access, security and user feedback, all of which can help drive utilization of onsite services by making them more easily accessible and consumable on mobile.

“We are very excited to continue winning new business with large multinational companies even while business, markets and life remain materially disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “These endorsements of MaaS in such complex, multinational corporate campus environments define the core value in scale and reach that our software and infrastructure provides on mobile for mission critical digital transformation initiatives. Importantly, they also establish a strong foundation for future customer wins as traditional demand begins normalizing again over time and business gets back to work.”

A key competitive market differentiator for employers with MaaS is the ability to deliver a fully-integrated corporate campus experience on mobile that leverages Phunware’s patented Location Based Services (LBS) software and beacon management solution. These native, mobile-first capabilities deliver proximity, sub one-second real-time blue dot indoor positioning, navigation and wayfinding functionality across any campus or facility while simplifying and streamlining the underlying beacon deployment and management for both the facility staff and administrators alike.

The MaaS corporate campus solution for mobile is not only ADA compliant, addressing the needs of anyone who is visually impaired, hearing impaired or wheelchair bound, but also provides seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor environments with advanced battery management across GPS, wi-fi and beacons. Phunware’s MaaS LBS functionality can even help corporations handle real-time emergency response and critical event scenarios on mobile by contacting and dynamically routing employees and visitors to safety, while simultaneously guiding first responders to an identified threat or emergency requiring immediate attention and precise action.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation for employers by enabling corporate campus applications on mobile.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

