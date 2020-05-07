Phobio Partners With B&H Photo to Expand Its Trade-In Program in North America

Phobio Now Accepts Apple Devices from B&H Customers and Provides B&H Trade-In Value Cards as Payment

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BHPhoto–Phobio, the omni-channel trade-in service that allows for simplified consumer and business technology device upgrades, today announced its partnership with B&H Photo. Phobio was selected by B&H to provide customers with optimal trade-in values for Apple devices and to incentivize customers to upgrade to new technology online and in-store.

Through the partnership, Phobio will accept Apple MacBooks, iMacs, Apple Watches, and iPads from B&H customers. Once a device is received, Phobio will provide customers with an accurate trade-in value based on the condition of the device. If the trade-in quote is accepted, Phobio will provide a B&H Trade-in Value Card, which can be used toward the purchase of a new product at B&H.

“We’re pleased to partner with Phobio and provide our customers with a simple and transparent device trade-in platform,” said Mendy Kish, Senior Buyer Manager at B&H. “When customers trade in their older Apple devices, the funds they receive as a B&H Trade-in Value Card can be applied to the purchase of a new device. This increases the buying power for our customers and provides them with a way to reduce their cost for a new product.”

In addition to encouraging customers to purchase new devices, Phobio’s trade-in platform allows outdated technology to be discarded responsibly. As part of the trade-in process, smartphones, tablets, and laptops are either refurbished and resold or recycled to protect the environment. Every year, Phobio prevents over 500 metric tons of electronic waste from entering landfills.

“B&H is a valued reseller of Apple products with a loyal customer base,” said Stephen Wakeling, CEO and Co-Founder of Phobio. “We are excited to work with such an iconic brand and provide a seamless trade-in experience for their customers. The partnership will also allow us to prevent additional e-waste from entering landfills as we look to build a more sustainable future of retail.”

B&H customers can start the device trade-in process through Phobio’s online platform.

About B&H

B&H is one of the world’s largest independent retailers of photography, video, and audio equipment. The NYC store and award-winning website offer a wide range of electronics products, servicing professionals and consumers alike. B&H is known for its knowledgeable sales professionals, extensive stock, and excellent customer service. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years. For more information, visit: www.bhphoto.com

About Phobio

Headquartered in Atlanta, Phobio offers software and services that enable brands to transform how they engage with customers and employees and disrupt their respective marketplace. Founded in 2010, the company’s product portfolio includes its namesake omnichannel software platform that automates mobile device trade-ins and revolutionizes the way consumers and businesses upgrade to the latest technology. For more information, visit: http://www.phobio.com.

