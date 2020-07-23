Philo Partners With TV One to Launch the Network’s First vMVPD Distribution Deal

TV One Joins Industry’s Most Valuable, Entertainment-Packed Philo Service of 60+ Channels, Unlimited DVR and 40K+ On Demand Titles for $20 per Month

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Philo–Philo and TV One announced a distribution agreement today, adding the channel to Philo’s lineup of 60+ channels for $20 per month. This marks TV One’s first vMVPD distribution deal.

Philo subscribers can watch a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming on TV One, including classic series, movies, and music designed to entertain and inform a diverse audience of adult black viewers, including popular original series Unsung, Uncensored, ATL Homicide, and Fatal Attraction. The addition of TV One will align with Philo’s lineup that includes recently added INSP and getTV. These new networks are a great addition to Philo’s programming line-up that includes popular networks including A&E, AMC, BET, CLEO TV, Comedy Central, HGTV, ID, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, OWN, ASPIRE, Vh1 and Revolt.

“We are excited to have TV One’s first vMVPD distribution deal be with Philo,” said TV One and CLEO TV General Manager Michelle Rice. “They have been a great partner and continue to demonstrate a commitment to diverse content.”

“What a great time to bring TV One onto the platform as it has been a highly requested network from our customers for quite some time, and we are excited to bring this sought-after content to our subscribers. We’re proud to be the first vMVPD to offer TV One while maintaining our best-in-class price point of $20 per month,” said Andrew McCollum, CEO, Philo. “Adding more diverse programming aligns with our continued commitment to our community. The addition of TV One is the result of our appreciation for the importance of Black-owned channels and content perspectives to our overall business objectives, which in turn create opportunities for diverse creators.”

Additionally, Philo’s ethos of “TV for Everyone” includes valuing the broader community and recognizing the responsibility to help accelerate progress by actively dissolving systemic inequity across the board. Some of that will be achieved through initiatives that align with Philo’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) principles. These include:

A partnership with the National Urban League to create a three-part “Power Lunch Series: How To Build Your Brand”

Donating $1M worth of video ad inventory for Black-owned businesses and social initiatives to run spots on Philo free of charge

Working with programming partners and the Ad Council to air anti-racism PSAs across our platform

A commitment to Black-owned content, including today’s announcement regarding TV One

In addition to TV One, last month Philo added INSP and getTV networks to their base package. Subscribers have access to great programming including getTV’s schedule of celebrated classic shows and westerns such as Good Times, Walker Texas Ranger, Hot in Cleveland and Bret Maverick. Additionally, INSP will feature their acclaimed Western and Western-adjacent content like their fan-favorite original series The Cowboy Way, whose seventh season will premiere on INSP on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9PM ET.

To access Philo, fans can trial and subscribe at philo.com, free for seven days, and begin watching programming within seconds. Philo allows three separate streams on three different devices and everyone who shares the account can create their own profile and have their own sign-in credentials, saved shows, and viewing history. Philo features a streamlined interface, intelligent search, and the ability to easily send your favorite shows to friends – right from within the platform. All Philo subscribers can watch their favorite shows live from wherever they are in the U.S. on most web, mobile, and TV streaming devices, including Apple TV, FireTV and Roku. Additionally, subscribers can take advantage of 30-day unlimited-storage DVR at no additional cost, and watch thousands of shows and movies on demand.

ABOUT PHILO

Inspired by Philo T. Farnsworth, the inventor of electronic television, Philo was created to build a better TV experience. The company started in the college market and is now available nationwide, offering 60+ top-rated television channels for just $20 plus premium add-on channels including EPIX and STARZ. In addition to being the first entertainment-focused streaming TV service, Philo offers live TV, unlimited DVR, on-demand, and content from top programmers all available on web browsers, iOS, iPad, FireTV, Roku, with more to come. Philo is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit philo.com.

ABOUT TV ONE

Launched in January 2004, TV One serves 59 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies, and music designed to entertain and inform a diverse audience of adult black viewers. The network represents the best in black culture and entertainment with fan favorite shows Unsung, Uncensored, ATL Homicide, Fatal Attraction, and Urban One Honors. In addition, TV One is the cable home of original blockbuster films including When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story, Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story, Bobbi Kristina, and The Bobby DeBarge Story. TV One is solely-owned by Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE and UONEK, www.urban1.com], the largest African-American owned multi-media company primarily targeting Black and urban audiences.

