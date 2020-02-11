Philips Professional Display Solutions Announces 2020 Product Offerings

The digital signage company unveiled its new pipeline at the ISE 2020 showcase.

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Philips Professional Display Solutions today announced its upcoming product pipeline on the first date of ISE 2020. A wide range of new digital signage, professional TVs, LED and collaborative solutions will further increase the company’s momentum, bring the latest technology to a variety of companies in the education, hospitality, corporate, retail and food and beverage industries across key markets.

“Philips Professional Display Solutions was founded on innovation and we have maintained our reputation for bringing game-changing products to the market. Enabling true transformational change, be it inside the classroom, in a retail store, a corporate meeting room or in hospitality settings,” said Chris Colpaert, General Manager for EMEA, AP and NA. “These exciting product launches at ISE 2020 clearly demonstrate our strategy to lead the market forward with cutting-edge, collaborative solutions that make business easier for all.”

The products unveiled at this year’s showcase are:

The Philips B-Line

The Philips B-Line is a brand new, highly versatile series of Google- and Crestron-certified UHD Pro TVs. The new series will harness the power of Android P and Chromecast built-in to provide the most universal solution for sharing ideas and content from personal devices while in meetings. The product was designed to enhance business efficiencies in meeting rooms, in addition to enabling greater levels of simplicity for the food and beverage industry when it comes to sharing and scheduling content.

This product will be available in North America starting in September 2020.

The Philips C-Line

The brand-new range of interactive PCAP touch screen displays will enable the corporate market to bring new levels of creativity and collaboration to meetings. The product will be available on either an Android or Windows-based platform, customized to meet the end user’s needs. In addition to combining the functionality of the Microsoft Windows PC with a wide range of dedicated apps and features, the C-Line offers seamless screen sharing capabilities, fast setup and best-in-class video conferencing functionality to improve the meetings experience.

This product will be available in North America starting in June 2020.

The Philips T-Line

The new Philips T-Line series was created specifically for educational settings. The product will be available in 65”, 75” and 86” variants and will include the latest range of interactive touch displays with narrow bezels. It features 20 touch points, high speed technology and an optimized glass coating to deliver a high-class writing experience. The displays are powered by Android – the world’s most popular OS with more than 2.5 billion active devices – but will support all major operating systems, including ChromeOS, macOS, Windows and iOS.

This product will be available in North America starting in Q3 2020.

The Philips X-Line

The company also announced a new videowall range, made specifically for the corporate environment. The new line will offer superior white balance and accurate color consistency across the high-resolution 55” displays. The hardware will offer static and uniform presenting backgrounds, enabling users to present anything from spreadsheets in Microsoft Excel to slide decks in PowerPoint.

This product will be available in North America starting in April 2020.

About Philips Professional Display Solutions

Philips Professional Display Solutions is a trading name of TP Vision Europe B.V. (“TP Vision”) and MMD-Monitors & Displays Nederland B.V. (“MMD”), registered in the Netherlands, with their head offices in Amsterdam. TP Vision and MMD are wholly-owned subsidiaries of TPV Technology Limited (“TPV”), the world’s largest manufacturer of monitors and a leading provider of display solutions. TPV specialises in the design and production of a wide range of desktop monitors and LCD TVs. Due to TPV’s focus on the core business – the manufacture of IT display products for various industry segments – the company benefits from strong economies of scale and maintains solid relationships with panel makers worldwide.

