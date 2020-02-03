Philippines 2019 30TH SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES Opening Ceremony Features Claypaky Lighting Fixtures

A large complement of Claypaky lighting fixtures was utilized by Stage Craft International, Inc. in metro Manila for the opening ceremony of the 2019 SEA Games at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, The Philippines.

Stage Craft International is the leading provider of audio, lighting, video, technical integration services and conferencing technology in the country. The 2019 SEA Games, held November 30-December 11, was the 30th edition of the biennial regional sports event. More than 5,500 athletes competed in 56 sports.

The 90-minute opening ceremony featured traditional and contemporary dance and song against a backdrop of LED strips and panels representing a bamboo forest. The design of the show included lighting effects and specialty lighting by Stage Craft International. The company selected 120 Claypaky Sharpy Plus, 40 A.leda B-EYE K10 and 40 Stormy CC strobes for the rig in what is billed as the world’s largest indoor arena.

“We chose Claypaky fixtures for their low power consumption and light weight; they were also easy to carry and install,” says Stage Craft President Francisco N. Zabala. “Claypaky fixtures, especially the Sharpy Plus, have a new set of gobos for more creative options. And the movement of the fixtures is very smooth.”

Stage Craft positioned the Sharpy Plus, B-EYEs and Stormy strobes vertically on the center, in the field of play, on trusses in the audience and on the floor and under the LED IMAG panels.

“They performed brightly with perfect registers and very smooth fixture movement,” Zabala reports. “They were also easy to use.”

Stage Craft’s Lighting Director, Lighting Designer, Lighting Programmers and Technicians were Samuel Pacariem, Loth Yanga, Earnest John Pacariem and Reinier Parafina. Jose ‘Chok’ Salvador Jr. is the Technical Head of Stage Craft. Videosonic was the main contractor and Five Currents the international production company.





