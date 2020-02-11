Philip Crocker of Panasas Recognized on CRN’s Channel Chiefs List for Fifth Consecutive Year

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panasas®, a leader in high-performance computing (HPC) data storage solutions, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Philip Crocker, senior director of global channel marketing and business development at Panasas, to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel. This win marks the fifth consecutive year that Crocker has been honored with the award.

2019 marked the general availability of the new PanFS®, the fastest parallel file system at any price point, delivered on the COTS hardware-based Panasas ActiveStor® Ultra HPC turn-key appliance. Crocker refined the company’s channel go-to-market strategy to support this revolutionary new product offering with enhanced incentives, expanded technical resources, and aggressive margins for HPC-capable Value-added-resellers (VARs) and distributors.

“At Panasas, we are committed to driving channel success with programs and incentives that enable our VAR and SI partners to expand the foothold in our core markets as well as securing new market opportunities,” said Phil Crocker. “I’m honored to be recognized by CRN for our channel activities, which play a key role in driving the rapid adoption of PanFS on ActiveStor Ultra, an HPC appliance ready to leapfrog the competition in terms of performance and price-performance.”

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel.”

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Panasas

Panasas delivers high-performance computing (HPC) data storage solutions that support industry and research innovation around the world. Whether it’s building the next Dreamliner, winning a Formula One race, creating mind-bending visual effects, curing disease, or modeling climate change, the world’s leading companies trust Panasas to support their most innovative HPC projects. For more information, visit www.panasas.com.

Follow Panasas: Twitter and LinkedIn.

© 2020 Panasas, Inc. Panasas, the Panasas logo, PanFS and ActiveStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Panasas, Inc., in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks, trade names, company names and service marks are the property of their respective holders.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Panasas Press Contact:

Katie LeChase



10Fold Communications



(585) 410-5199



[email protected]

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan



The Channel Company



[email protected]