Phil Toughey Joins Alliant Insurance Services in Orange County

Toughey has extensive consulting, sales, and marketing experience in the U.S., European, and Asian markets

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Alliant–Phil Toughey has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Vice President within its Employee Benefits Group. Based in Orange County, California, Toughey will work with a diverse client base, designing and deploying a broad range of strategic benefits solutions.

Toughey joins Alliant with more than two decades of experience in consulting, sales, and marketing throughout the U.S., European, and Asian markets. He is highly adept at working alongside his clients to deliver tailored employee benefits solutions that reduce costs, enhance productivity, and foster employee well-being. His experience includes leadership positions in the insurance, finance, technology, and electronics industries. He is also co‑founder of internet start-up Printnation.com.

“Phil has an entrepreneurial mindset that gives him keen insight into the wide-ranging needs of his clients,” said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. “He knows what it takes to start a business and keep it going, and he understands the unique challenges companies and their employees face each day.”

Prior to joining Alliant, Toughey was Principal with a global insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting firm. He earned his bachelor’s degree in graphic arts from St. Brendans College.

Toughey can be reached at (949) 300-6434 or at [email protected].

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

Contacts

Nick Kopinga



Vice President



Corporate Marketing and Communications



(949) 260-5004



[email protected]