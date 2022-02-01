Peter Isern Joins the Insigneo Network to Form IM Wealth Management

The ex-UBS advisor joined the Insigneo network of independent investment professionals and is partnering with Gonzalo Milian to expand their reach.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Finance—Insigneo, the Miami-based Independent Broker-Dealer and Registered Investment Advisory firm, announced today that it is welcoming Peter Isern as a Senior Vice President in Miami.





Mr. Isern will partner with Gonzalo Milian, Sr. Vice President and an investment professional that has been part of the Insigneo network since 2018. Together, they are joining forces to serve and expand their global client base through Insigneo’ s platform and value-added products and services. Mr. Isern’s and Mr. Milian’s combined assets are 250 million.

“We are very excited to have Peter join the Insigneo family of independent investment professionals and partner with Gonzalo in Miami. Peter’s decades of financial experience and roots in the South Florida business and philanthropy communities are a tribute to his success. We look forward to working with Peter and Gonzalo as we continue to grow the business together,” said Jose Salazar, Market Head US at Insigneo.

Peter Isern has nearly 24 years of financial services experience, having worked for Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch prior to joining the UBS Miami branch. In developing and implementing strategies for individual and institutional clients, Peter’s main areas of focus are on investment consulting services, asset management strategies, estate planning strategies and retirement planning strategies.

After graduating from the University of Miami with a B.A. in economics, and a Certificate in Personal Financial Planning from the University of Miami, Peter subsequently earned his Series 7, 31, 63 and 65 securities licenses. In addition, he holds a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) professional designation.

In his spare time, Peter is active in numerous community organizations, including the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, and the Miami Outboard Club.

Gonzalo Milian is part of the Investment Professionals network of Insigneo and currently manages affluent clients and institutions from Venezuela, Italy, Costa Rica, United Kingdom, Argentina, Panama, Nicaragua, and other countries within Central – South America and the Caribbean. Gonzalo has over 10 years of experience as an International Financial Advisor and has been registered with Insigneo since January 2018.

Gonzalo Milian graduated with a bachelor’s from Florida International University in International Business and Management in 2012. Mr. Milian also has a MBA from Florida International University in 2014, series 7, and series 66 licenses.

Before going independent with Insigneo, Gonzalo worked for Raymond James & Associates (2015-2018) and Morgan Stanley (2012-2015) respectively as a Financial Advisor.

About Insigneo

Insigneo empowers Investment Professionals managing clients around the world with a comprehensive menu of services and technology that focus on wealth management, multi-family offices and institutional services. Insigneo manages over $13 billion in client assets with a growing list of over 330 Investment Professionals, serving more than 12,000 clients globally.

