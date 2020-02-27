Pet Releaf Debuts Equine Releaf™, One of the First CBD Product Lines Designed Specifically for Horses

Equine Releaf launches with a salve and oral syringe to promote an all-natural health regimen for horses

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CBD—Pet Releaf, the market-leading CBD hemp health brand for pets, today debuted its new line of products developed specifically for horses. Equine Releaf has been in R&D for the last two years and is expected to bring progressive change to the supplement world for horses and livestock. Unlike traditional medications that can have dangerous side effects, Equine Releaf supports horses in an all-natural, non-toxic way. Pet Releaf will showcase the new Equine Releaf product line at Global Pet Expo (booth #1181) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. from February 26-28, 2020.

“Equine Releaf is one of the only CBD product lines on the market that specifically targets horses with natural ingredients designed for livestock,” said Steve Smith, Co-Founder and President of Pet Releaf. “With this announcement, we are expanding our mission to change what healthy means for pets by extending our effort into the farm and feed market.”

Equine Releaf’s first two products contain a special formulation chosen for its beneficial properties:

Equine Oral Syringe 300 is comparable to tinctures for dogs and cats. It was designed with livestock specifically in mind and comes in an oral syringe for easy administration to horses and other large animals. Each syringe has a palatable apple flavor and contains 30, 10 mg units of active CBD for a total of 300 mg active CBD per container.

Equine Salve 150 is the go-to product for scrapes and cuts, which is common with livestock. Each container includes colloidal silver to aid the body in fighting infection, olive oil to reduce inflammation, Cajeput essential oil to fight off bugs and insects. It contains 150 mg of active CBD per container. All of these ingredients provide the perfect blend to aid the body with recovery.

Equine Releaf will be available nationwide in farm and feed stores, and on Pet Releaf’s website in May 2020.

