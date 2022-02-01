Perion Reiterates Annual Guidance; Joins Apple on Privacy Crusade, Launching Wide-Reaching Campaign For SORTTM

Motivating Privacy-Sensitive Audience with Viral Short Film to Educate Users About Online Privacy Risks

TEL AVIV & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) (TASE: PERI) a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – today launched an integrated campaign to raise awareness of its proprietary SORTTM platform. Unlike other offerings in the marketplace, Perion’s SORTTM technology is the first cookieless solution that ensures total anonymity for the ultimate privacy technology that users can fully trust.

The video, entitled “The Complete Guide to Protecting Your Privacy Online”, directed by award-winning filmmaker Max Joseph — cohost/executive producer of MTV’s Catfish, director of HBO Max’s 15 Minutes of Shame (exec. produced by Monica Lewinsky), as well as a number of wildly successful viral videos for Nike, Samsung, and Rainforest Alliance (Cannes Lions Winner).

“As cookies and third-party data are being phased out, companies across the globe are obligated to deliver privacy solutions that meet the rising expectations of consumers,” said Doron Gerstel, CEO of Perion. “SORTTM does that in a unique and differentiated way that no other cookieless solution can equal – because it captures no consumer data whatsoever. Our short film showcases how impossible it is to live a private life in today’s world, and how SORTTM solves the problem. We are honored to have collaborated with Max Joseph to capture the mission of SORTTM with irresistible humor.”

SORTTM’s machine learning model analyzes millions of data combinations to create cookieless targeting groups consisting of people who think and react to ads like one another. It is the only cookieless solution enabling advertisers to reach audiences the moment they are most receptive to seeing an ad, without browser and device limitations faced by cookie-based approaches.

“When Perion reached out, I was immediately interested,” said Max Joseph. “We are living in the wild west of the internet, but SORT provides a much-needed service to verify advertisements for consumers signaling to people that an advertisement is safe. Calling attention to how cavalier we are online compared with how careful we are in real life felt relevant, poignant and funny.”

2022 Annual Guidance

“With the first half of 2022 behind us and with the visibility we have into the second half of the year, we feel confident reiterating our annual guidance,” added Mr. Gerstel.

($M) 2021 Guidance 2022 YoY Growth %(1) Revenue $478.5 $620-$640 32% Adjusted EBITDA $69.6 $98-$102 44% EBITDA to REV Ex-TAC 37% 40%

(1) At guidance midpoint

Find the short film here and more information on SORT via Perion’s website. The Campaign launch was webcasted live on Perion’s website and an archived webcast can be found here.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion (Nasdaq: PERI) is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently “Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

About SORTTM

SORTTM, or Smart Optimization of Responsive Traits, is a technology outcome of Perion’s investment in its “Intelligent HUB” – a platform for pulling in signals across all advertising channels and optimizing traffic at scale, yielding superior engagement metrics and KPIs. SORTTM is being offered by Undertone, a Perion company and the leader in data-driven, intelligent high impact campaigns. The multi-dimensional targeting technology identifies otherwise unrecognized similarities between users and creates different groups – which is the “Responsive Traits” component of the platform.

