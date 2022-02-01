Perfect Corp. Unveils Innovative AI Personality Finder Solution, Enabling Instantaneous Product Recommendations Tailored to Consumers’ Unique Personality Traits

Leveraging psychological big data and expert research to identify distinct personality traits, and provide tailored product recommendations.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today introduced its AI Personality Finder, a groundbreaking addition to its comprehensive suite of AI and AR SaaS solutions. This first-of-its-kind solution features precision AI, powered by Perfect Corp.’s patented AgileFace® technology, to deliver a more personalized product matching experience to consumers. The solution pairs state-of-the-art AI-powered facial features mapping with psychological big data in order to identify key personality traits, and provide consumers with personalized product recommendations across beauty, fashion, and fragrance.





Advanced AI Engine Delivers Product Recommendations Tailored to Unique Personality Traits

Perfect Corp.’s new AI Personality Finder is anchored in The Big Five Personality Traits, a gold standard in psychology, which comprises extroversion, conscientiousness, openness, agreeableness, and neuroticism. The advanced AI engine categorizes facial features and detects up to 65 types of unique facial attributes. The AI-powered solution then identifies key personality traits based on this analysis, and offers personalized product recommendations best fit to the customer’s unique personality. This AI-powered solution is set to take personalized retail experiences to new heights across the beauty and fashion industries, as consumers continue to look to brands for product recommendations tailored to their unique needs and preferences.

Created in collaboration with a team of face reading experts and psychological professors with over 40+ years of experience in the field, Perfect Corp.’s new AI Personality Finder leverages big data sourced from over 1 million face reading results and integrates with facial detection technology to generate the personalized analysis. The accuracy of the AI Personality results have been clinically proven to be highly precise.

A Comprehensive Suite of Personalized AR Beauty and Fashion Tech Solutions

“We are thrilled to introduce the new AI Personality Finder into our dynamic suite of AI and AR-powered beauty and fashion tech solutions as we continue to deliver breakthrough innovations that will change the consumer experience for good,” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang, “As consumer demands evolve, personalization has become a top priority, and brands must provide immersive shopping experiences that match each consumer with their perfect-fit product. Our new AI Personality Finder allows brands to enhance their shopping journey with personalized product recommendations powered by advanced AI tech and personality insights.”

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

