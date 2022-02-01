Perfect Corp. Unveils 2023 Upgrade to AI Skin Analysis Solution, Adding Real-Time Skin Concern Detection, Skincare Product Suggestions and Routine Recommendations, Further Enhancing the Industry-Leading Solution

The major upgrade allows users to gain insight into their unique skin conditions through an AR overlay on live camera feed, and receive information for the most accurate skincare routine and product recommendations.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider today announced the launch of a major 2023 update to their award-winning AI Skin Analysis solution. The new features build on Perfect Corp.’s existing photo-based skin analysis tool to offer skin analysis in real time through live video. The upgraded solution also allows skincare shoppers to receive the most accurate personalized skincare regimen and product recommendations, and offers a downloadable skin report with actionable tips. An updated cloud console was also introduced, giving skincare brands a fast path to deployment and a fully-customizable consumer frontend experience.





After the upgrade, Perfect Corp.’s state-of-the-art AI Skin Analysis Solution, verified by dermatology professionals, now includes:

Photo and live AR video skin analysis

Personalized skin report (downloadable through an automatically-generated QR code)

Actionable skincare routines and fully personalized product recommendations

Market-Leading Live AR Video Skin Analysis for up to 5 Skin Concerns in Real Time



Perfect Corp.’s new live video tool leverages the latest advancements in AI & AR technology, and AI machine learning to deliver an improved version of the holistic end-to-end solution. The technology works in live camera mode to identify issues within the skin in real time, and overlay these concerns on the live image of the user’s face. The real-time skin analysis technology leverages Perfect Corp.’s photo-based 14 skin concern detection to deliver live analysis of up to 5 skin concerns; spots, wrinkles, redness, texture and dark circles, with support of more concerns coming soon.

The new flagship skin analysis tool comes jam-packed with cutting-edge features and advanced engineering innovations, with the entire experience being optimized with speed, accuracy, and user-flow in mind. The solution offers real-time skin analysis with extra 15° wide side angle support, scanning the user’s face from both a frontal and profile view and allowing the user to move their head freely throughout the process.

Delivering More Personalized Skincare Recommendations



Following the skin condition analysis, Perfect Corp.’s AI-powered solution recommends a unique course of treatment to target the issues identified. The new feature further elevates the consumer journey and delivers even more personalized recommendations. Personalized skincare routines can be configured by brands based on their product strength and specific usage instructions. The solution then generates a highly individualized skincare regimen and guides users to purchase the complete personalized set of products with just one click.

Quick and Simple E-commerce Integration for Brands with AI Skin Analysis



The newly improved solution now comes with a simple integration option to include a personalized skin report, skincare routine, and product recommendations. This plug-and-play feature ensures minimal effort for brands when integrating all three solutions into their website or mobile app. With no additional coding required, the complete skin analysis and product recommendation experience can be built into the brand’s website in a flash.

Highly Accurate Skin Concern Detection Verified by Dermatology Professionals



In a recent report by Dr. Steven R. Feldman, Professor of Dermatology at Wake Forest School of Medicine, Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Analysis technology was proven accurate at identifying skin concerns, displaying a 95% test-retest reliability rate. Furthermore, when compared to both physician assessments and industry-standard imaging devices, the results showed assessment correlation of over 80% for certain concerns, highlighting the increased speed and reduced cost of the solution.

Meeting Consumer Needs With the Next Generation of Skin Tech Experiences



“With personalized experiences becoming increasingly important to consumers, skincare brands need a robust solution to help them deliver the best possible advice,” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “Our improved AI Skin Analysis solution, addresses these consumer needs, and affords brands a comprehensive end-to-end tool that allows their customers to identify their skin issues and find suitable products in a hyper-visual, interactive, and engaging way.”

Try the Real-Time AI Skin Analysis solution on the Perfect Corp. demo store: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/showcase/skincare/home

To learn more about Perfect Corp.’s AI Skincare solution, please visit: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/ai-skin-diagnostic

About Perfect Corp.



Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

