Perfect Corp. to Showcase Game-Changing Generative AI Technologies at the 2023 Global Beauty & Fashion Tech Forum

This year’s forum will gather industry leaders across beauty, fashion, technology, retail, and media, on June 26th in New York City to showcase the most advanced generative AI technologies that are transforming the beauty and fashion industries today.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, announce the final agenda for the highly-anticipated franchise event, The Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum. The annual forum will take place on Monday, June 26th, 2023 at the Convene, 117 West 46th Street, in New York City from 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM ET and feature comprehensive programming with key opinion leaders across beauty, fashion, technology, retail, and media speaking to “The Future of AI-Driven Innovation”. Tickets are available for purchase here for $250 for the in-person event, and $40 per ticket to attend virtually. The final agenda is now live, and here is a sneak peek at the game-changing technology trends to explore.





Forging New Frontiers with Generative AI

This year’s Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum will reveal the next phase of AI innovations with Generative AI technologies. The advancements in generative AI and the widespread adoption of these technologies have made our envisioned applications in beauty, fashion, and jewelry a reality. It enables a wide array of highly personalized digital experiences, as an AI visual creation takes care of your fashion style, hairstyles, and makeup.

This groundbreaking advancement in the field of AI is transforming business processes by inviting an enriched, ultra-personalized consumer experience and it opens a world of opportunity in helping consumers conveniently experience more styles than ever before and build on more interactive and satisfying purchase decisions.

Expansion Across AI Fashion Tech

“This year at the Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum, we will reveal our most recent breakthroughs on generative AI technologies for fashion and beauty industries,” shares Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “We are excited to showcase how new fashion styles can now be experienced through true-to-life visual imaging with unlimited options, introducing a whole new way for consumers to shop for fashion items.”

Advanced AI Jewelry Tech

Brands who are searching for a total look AI fashion solution, Perfect Corp.’s Multi-Stacking and simultaneous Multi-Category VTO now offers users the capability to combine multiple rings at once, or a mix of hand, ear, and neck jewelry accessories along with makeup through virtual looks, creating a seamless and completely digital lifestyle experience.

Accurate and Professional AI Skin Tech

Continued innovation across skincare technology has enabled live real-time detection verified by dermatologists along with AI generative simulations. Through live camera scans, the AI Skin tech creates visual presentations of skin concerns through AR effects, delivering a more engaging and interactive skin diagnosis experience.

The Agenda for the 2023 Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum

11:30 AM – Doors Open

1:00 PM – 1:40 PM (40 minutes)- Session 1: Keynote by Alice Chang Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang spotlights the groundbreaking new AI and AR technology innovations that are driving the digital transformation across retail today. This insightful keynote presentation will highlight industry trends, impactful results, and include a live demonstration of the newest AI and AR technologies driving the future of retail.

1:40 PM – 2:05 PM (25 minutes)- Session 2: Fireside Chat Moderator: Perfect Corp., Wayne Liu, Chief Growth Officer Panelist: Orveon, Salima Popatia, Chief Digital Officer



Orveon’s Chief Digital Officer, Salima Popatia, joins Perfect Corp.’s Chief Growth Officer, Wayne Liu, for a fireside chat exploring the many ways digital innovations are driving the retail strategy across some of the industry’s most iconic beauty brands including BareMinerals, Laura Mercier, and Buxom. Learn about the different AI and AR-powered technologies that are driving the brands digital transformation and viral success and how brands and retailers can leverage digital technology to enhance their customer experience

2:05 PM – 2:20 PM (15 minutes): Break: Technology Showcase & Networking

2:20 PM – 2:55 PM (35 minutes)- Session 3: AI Skin Analysis for MED SPA Moderator: Beauty Matter, Kelly Kovack, Founder and CEO Panelists: Wake Forest University, Dr. Steven R. Feldman, Professor of Dermatology, Pathology and Public Health Sciences Airem, Dr. Eunice Park, Facial Plastic Surgeon and Founder iSpa, Jessica Wadley, Co-Chair AI Skin technology has rapidly transformed the skincare space, allowing brands to provide customers with instant skin health tracking and personalized product recommendations with the tap of their smart device. Now, AI Skin technology is set to revolutionize the world of medspas and dermatology, with a recent study out of Wake Forest School of Medicine confirming AI Skin Tech to be as effective at performing skin analysis as physician assessments. Learn from physicians and leaders in skincare how AI skin technology is transforming the modern customer skincare journey and improving patient outcomes.

2:55 PM – 3:30 PM (35 minutes)- Session 4: Digital Transformation and AI Personalization Moderator: WWD, Kathryn Hopkins, Senior Beauty Editor Panelists: Elemis, Stevie Journey, Senior Director, Omnichannel Digital Experience Colgate-Palmolive, Gary Binstock, Director of Technology – Strategic Innovation & Technology Alliances Coty, Shanna Weinblatt, Vice President, Innovation, Beauty Tech & Metaverse For today’s consumers, personalization is more important than ever before. AI technology is a necessity in order to provide customers with product advice and recommendations tailored to their unique needs. Explore the many ways AI technology is helping top beauty, fashion and retail brands deliver more personalized shopping experiences –online and in stores–and learn why personalization is essential across retail shopping today.

3:30 PM – 3:45 PM (15 minutes) – Break: Technology Showcase & Networking

3:45 PM – 4:20 PM (35 minutes)– Session 5: The Evolution of Advertising & Sampling with Virtual Try-On Moderator: Beaute in Tech, Christina Rodriguez, Editor and Founder Panelists: Estée Lauder Companies, Tara Sparks, Executive Director, Global Media and Partnerships SoPost, Jonathan Grubin, Founder and CEO Teads, Tom Deering, VP Teads Studio, North America Dash Hudson , Kate Kenner Archibald, Chief Marketing Officer Experts in advertising, marketing, and social media explore how the emergence of AR-powered virtual try-on technologies have impacted the evolution of advertising and sampling along the consumer journey. Learn how virtual try-on is changing modern day advertising and how AI and AR technologies present new and exciting opportunities for businesses to create more impactful campaigns online, instore, and across social media. Discover how VTO is also aiding businesses in deploying more sustainable sampling programs that reduce product returns and waste.

4:20 PM – 4:55 PM (35 minutes)- Session 6: How Beauty Tech is Changing the Customer Retail Experience Moderator: WWD, James Manso, Beauty Market Editor Panelists: Coresight Research, Marie Driscoll, Managing Director, Luxury & Retail Unilever/Tresseme, Alandra Maka, Senior Lead, Consumer Engagement & Beauty Tech Obsess, Neha Singh, Founder and CEO A look at the strategic ways brands are implementing beauty technology solutions to reimagine retail shopping. Discover the many ways beauty tech is reshaping the future of retail, learning from industry experts about the technology trends and their impact on the retail industry. This discussion will highlight how groundbreaking beauty tech innovations are dramatically improving the customer shopping experience and creating a hyper-engaged consumer shopping journey that drives impactful results.

4:55 PM – Closing Remarks

5:00 PM – Event Concludes

