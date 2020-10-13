Perfect Corp. Teams with Allure for a First-of-its-Kind Interactive Issue––The Ultimate Guide to Shopping––Powered by Advanced AI +AR Virtual Beauty Try-Ons

Perfect Corp. brings Allure’s November issue to life through hyper-realistic AI and AR-powered beauty try-ons in the YouCam Makeup app.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading global beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup, has teamed with celebrated Condé Nast beauty publication Allure, for an interactive reader experience bringing Allure’s November issue––The Ultimate Guide to Shopping––to life through virtual beauty try-ons. The first-of-its-kind collaboration uses YouCam’s advanced augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies to recreate the stunning makeup looks featured on the pages of Allure.





The unique partnership pioneers a new category of interactive content, inviting readers to experience Allure in an entirely new way that––quite literally––jumps off the page. The November issue, on national newsstands October 20, was specifically designed around the concept of shopping to create a truly immersive experience for readers, who will have an opportunity to try on Allure editors’ favorite makeup products virtually in the YouCam Makeup app. The enhanced editorial experience features looks and products from Allure features including the cover look, and “Michelle’s Most Wanted,” the must-have beauty picks from Allure editor in chief Michelle Lee.

“We are honored to collaborate with the beauty experts at Allure, to introduce an interactive trial experience for readers to engage and play with beauty in a whole new way,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “It’s incredible to see the striking visuals inside Allure each month, and now we can give readers the chance to replicate expert-level techniques and trends for themselves with the power of YouCam’s true-to-life virtual try-on. Readers can now immerse themselves in Allure’s beauty content like never before, creating a truly unique, personalized reader experience with a tap.”

“The way we shop for and engage with beauty has shifted so much because the in-person element has been put on hold. Our goal for this issue was to bring the experience of the beauty store into our readers’ homes,” says Allure editor in chief Michelle Lee. “Integrating the YouCam Makeup app into our pages really brings the issue to life by enabling our readers to virtually try-on many of the featured looks and, hopefully, brings back some of the fun, interactive part of beauty shopping and sampling.”

Readers are invited to download the free YouCam Makeup app via QR code inside the November issue of Allure, and follow along with in-app interactive look and product try-ons featured throughout the magazine.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 850 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2020 Perfect Corp. All rights reserved.

