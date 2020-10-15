Perfect Corp. Takes the Global Beauty Tech Forum Virtual on 11/11, Showcasing the Power of Advanced AI + AR Beauty Tech Innovation

Perfect Corp.’s franchise event, The Global Beauty Tech Forum, will gather industry leaders across beauty, retail, technology, and media for a deep dive into the impact of AI and AR technology across the consumer shopping experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. announces the return of The Global Beauty Tech Forum, which will be held virtually on November 11, 2020 with a half-day of programming. The franchise event will digitally gather the innovative minds behind leading beauty brands, retailers, technology companies, and media giants for an in-depth discussion on the impact of advanced beauty technology as it applies to the consumer shopping journey. As our world continues to adapt and adjust in response to a global pandemic, artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) technologies are quickly becoming a lifeline for companies to safely and effectively connect with their consumers.





The Global Beauty Tech Forum will help to showcase the unique ways brands of all sizes (large, medium, and indie) are leveraging the power of advanced AI and AR solutions, and implementing them across all distribution channels, to best service the discerning modern day consumer and drive business. The comprehensive programming will feature a keynote presentation from Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang, followed by an extensive lineup of panel discussions and ‘fireside chats’ covering a range of topics. The complete schedule is set to include:

Keynote with Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO

A glimpse into the groundbreaking tech advancements that are re-imagining the consumer shopping experience and demonstration of new AI and AR technologies that will shape the industry in 2021 and beyond. Presented by Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang.

Fireside Chat: Digital Technologies and Innovation at The Estée Lauder Companies

A discussion with special guest Ophelia Ceradini, Vice President of Digital Technology and Innovation at The Estée Lauder Companies, for an inside look at the future of Beauty Tech across the company’s portfolio of over 25 prestige beauty brands.

The Personalized Brand Experience

An in-depth discussion with trailblazing beauty brands— Aveda, Neutrogena, and e.l.f. Cosmetics —about the unique ways they are implementing beauty tech solutions to create interactive, personalized beauty experiences to enhance the customer shopping journey and drive sales. Panelists to include: Rachael Ostrom, Executive Director of Digital Strategy and Transformation at Aveda; Natasha McClean Haubrich, Head of Global Neutrogena; Ekta Chopra, Vice President of Digital at e.l.f. Cosmetics; Moderated by: Andrea Lavinthal, Style and Beauty Director at People.

A Chat with the Experts

A chat with key opinion leaders across makeup, skin, and hair, including celebrity makeup artist and founder of FYFE Jillian Dempsey, cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer, and celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa, for a look at how advanced beauty technology has challenged them to transform and adapt to a new type of interactive user experience.

The Beauty Shopping Experience, Re-Imagined

Whether in-store, online or direct to consumer, learn about how three leading brands and retailers —Ulta Beauty, Clinique, and Madison Reed—are rethinking a contactless, personalized beauty shopping for the post-pandemic shopper. Panelists to include: Joe Rago, Director of Digital Innovation at Ulta Beauty; Jennifer Brant-Gargan, Vice President, Global Technology Lead at Clinique; and Tyler Wozny Senior Vice President Digital at Madison Reed. Moderated by: Julee Wilson, Beauty Director, Cosmopolitan.

Moving the Beauty Industry Forward with Purpose

Trend predictions, recommendations and business implications from the beauty industry’s emerging leaders at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology- Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing and Management Master’s Program. The latest trend predictions will be presented in a session moderated by Professor, Dr. Brooke Carlson.

The Pulse: The Dawn of Experiential Content

An inside look at the unique ways leading media brands—Conde Nast and Meredith Corp.—are rethinking content through an experiential lens and leaning on technology as a way to bridge the digital divide with the human connection. Panelists to include: Jessica Cruel, Features Director at Allure; and Peachy-Jean Retizos, Sr. Manager, Innovation at Meredith Corporation.

“We are excited to virtually gather the innovators across multiple industries to showcase the power of beauty tech,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “As a brand rooted in innovation, the Global Beauty Tech Forum, allows us to highlight the unique ways brands are harnessing the power of AI and AR to re-imagine the consumer beauty shopping experience. We are especially excited to spotlight the creative ways brands have pivoted and adapted in wake of the global pandemic, using beauty tech to thrive despite the unforeseen obstacles of 2020.”

Tickets to the Global Beauty Tech Forum virtual event are available for purchase for $25: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-global-beauty-tech-forum-virtual-event-tickets-88031122457

For a complete list of confirmed speakers and the updated agenda and schedule please visit: https://www.perfectcorp.com/stat/events/enu/2020/Q1/btf_event/web.html

