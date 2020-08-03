Perfect Corp.’s “YouCam for Web” is Awarded Product of the Year in the 2020 “Sammy Awards” for Sales and Technology Marketing

The YouCam for Web service is recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as a game-changing business solution in the 2020 Sammy Awards.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today the Business Intelligence Group named Perfect Corp.’s YouCam for Web service ‘Product of the Year’ in the 2020 Sales and Technology Marketing Awards, also known as the “Sammy Awards”. Perfect Corp. is the world’s leading global beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the world’s leading augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual beauty try-on technologies. Perfect Corp.’s newest SAAS solution, YouCam for Web, provides an effective, affordable self-service solution for indie small and medium businesses who want to leverage the power of advanced AR and AI beauty tech to drive business across all their consumer touch points.





The Sammys honor trailblazing organizations and game-changing products, like YouCam for Web, for their ability to help businesses more effectively connect and collaborate with prospects and customers. The new “YouCam for Web” service enables swift and seamless integration of AI and AR beauty technologies to help businesses re-imagine the consumer beauty shopping experience for the modern world.

“We are honored to have our newest SAAS offering, YouCam for Web, recognized as ‘Product of the Year’ by Business Intelligence Group,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “As a brand rooted in innovation, we are always looking to forge unchartered territory. Developing YouCam for Web was a way to help all brands—large and small—harness the power of advanced beauty tech to drive business and creative a more interactive, personalized consumer shopping experience.”

“We are proud to reward and recognize Perfect Corp.’s YouCam for Web for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their dedication and innovation will improve how we all connect with the brands we love. Congratulations!”

For more information Perfect Corp.’s YouCam for Web offering, visit



https://perfectcorp.com/business/solutions/smb.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 850 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

About Business Intelligence Group https://www.bintelligence.com/

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2020 Perfect Corp. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Press

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Corporate: Tony Tsai at [email protected] or by phone at: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Lindsay London at [email protected] or by phone at +1 (212) 929-7979



Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at [email protected] or by phone at: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Celine Lo at [email protected] or by phone: + 86 1582 112 8182



Europe: Jessica Thiant at [email protected]

Business Intelligence Group:

Maria Jimenez



Chief Nominations Officer



Business Intelligence Group



1 909-529-2737



[email protected]