Perfect Corp.’s Master Series Season II Returns with Expert-Led Webinars on the Future of Beauty Tech

Perfect Corp. launches Season II of the popular leadership webinar, Global Beauty Tech Master Series, to spotlight the innovative AI and AR direct-to-consumer technologies reimagining the beauty shopping experience.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading global beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning YouCam Makeup app, is set to kick off Season II of its popular leadership webinar event, the Global Beauty Tech Master Series – Season II, beginning January 27th. The expert-led webinar series will dive into the unique ways leading beauty brands and retailers are implementing digital-first strategies across all consumer touchpoints in order to deliver an enhanced, interactive, and personalized beauty shopping experiences, and take an inside look at the advanced technologies powering these innovative solutions.





The Global Beauty Tech Master Series – Season II will consist of five leadership talks each spotlighting a different aspect of beauty tech. This includes a deep dive into the newest technological advancements in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI), complete with real-time technology preview demonstrations and real-world applications. We will look at the unique direct-to-consumer strategies brands are implementing to drive business across omni-channel touchpoints in the market today and tap into the rise of new beauty tech categories like AI Skin Tech. The series will spotlight the power of beauty tech and the impressive results-driven services and solutions helping business thrive in today’s competitive and ever-changing landscape.

The Global Beauty Tech Master Series SEASON II: Schedule and Agenda

January 27th, 2021: 1PM ET



The Best Beauty Tech Innovations of 2021



A forecast of the new AI, AR, and livestream technologies to debut in 2021. Perfect will introduce a lineup of new services that will help brands re-imagine their consumer beauty shopping experience online and offline, to meet the ever-changing demand of the modern day consumer. Register FREE!

February 10th, 2021: 1PM ET



An Inside Look at Beauty’s Technology Push



A deep dive into the advanced innovation that is effectively supporting and enabling the beauty industry’s growth strategy and the evolving needs of its brands and business. Register FREE!

March 3rd, 2021: 1PM ET



Meeting the Consumer on their Skincare Journey



A fireside chat with a leading beauty brand, diving into the implementation of skin technology and how it’s enhanced the consumer journey. Register FREE!

March 31st, 2021: 1PM ET



How to Drive Consumer Engagement with Beauty Tech



Learn about the creative new ways brands are driving engagement and loyalty with beauty tech and hear from leading beauty brands about their trailblazing strategy leading the beauty tech revolution. Register FREE!

April 14th, 2021: 1PM ET



The Digital-First Solutions Driving Online Beauty Sales



The beauty industry has one of the highest levels of personal involvement, as the buyer puts a lot of time and effort into research and evaluation before making their final purchase decision. Learn how to create digital retail environments that offer the enjoyment of one-on-one interactions combined with the convenience of digital try-before-you-buy solutions. Register FREE!

“We are excited to continue Perfect Corp.’s Global Beauty Tech Master Series with Season II and another lineup of insightful beauty tech discussions to spotlight the newest innovations and solutions that continue to reshape the beauty industry today,” shares Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “Beauty tech innovation is constantly evolving and we’re excited to continue our leadership series to deliver the latest beauty tech developments that keep propelling this category, helping to achieve the impossible.”

Register FREE for Season II of the Global Beauty Tech Master Series and discover how beauty tech is re-shaping the consumer beauty-shopping experience today. For a look back at Season I of the Global Beauty Tech Master Series, view recorded sessions here.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

