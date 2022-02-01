Perfect Corp.’s 2022 Q3 Global Trend Report Leverages Big Data Insights to Reveal Evolving Consumer Preferences in Beauty and Fashion

The latest trend report highlights the biggest trends in beauty, and dives deep into the rapid expansion of AR virtual try-on in beauty and fashion retail.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, released its Beauty and Fashion Tech Trends Around the World report, providing brands with deep insight on top lipstick shades, and other consumer preferences in beauty and fashion, as well as the quickly evolving retail landscape. The report analyzes big data sourced from Perfect Corp.’s award-winning YouCam suite of apps – the widely popular collection of consumer apps, with over 1 billion downloads globally, featuring thousands of AR-powered beauty and fashion filters that users can try on virtually. The report focuses on user data sourced from nine key regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, and China.





The full Global Beauty and Fashion Trend Report is available to download free of charge here: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/color-trends/global-beauty-fashion-tech-trends-2022

Trend Report Reveals Top Beauty & Fashion Trends and Growing Popularity of AR in Retail

As personalization becomes a top priority for beauty and fashion shoppers, AR-powered virtual try-on experiences have emerged as an essential component of the customer journey, helping consumers experience many products in a matter of seconds. In the first half of 2022, Perfect Corp. registered over 3 billion beauty and fashion virtual try-ons in the YouCam apps community. This is a clear sign that consumers have gotten used to using AR tools to discover the beauty and fashion products that best fit their personal style. The virtual try-on big data insights also revealed the latest trends in beauty, as well as the growing influence of AR tech in the fashion space.

Key insights from the report reveal:

The type of routines that consumers are gravitating towards

The most popular lip color finishes and tones

The top eye makeup categories with the highest number of virtual try-ons

The rising popularity of fashion virtual try-on

The importance of eyewear and jewelry within the virtual try-on space

Leveraging Big Data Insights to Transform the Consumer Experience

“We are excited to share our next trend report with the beauty and fashion industries, and know that these insights will help brands better understand consumer preferences and needs as we move into the retail season ahead,” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO Alice Chang. “By leveraging the big data and technology insights provided by Perfect Corp.’s YouCam apps community, brands can fine-tune their customer journeys to drive maximum impact and engagement.”

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

