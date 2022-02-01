Perfect Corp.’s 2022 Global Beauty & Fashion Tech Forum Returns to New York City for a Deep Dive into the Digital Transformation and the Future of Ecommerce

The popular franchise returns on June 21st to New York as a hybrid event, with tickets available for in-person and online, gathering industry leaders across beauty, fashion, technology, retail, and media, for a comprehensive program to spotlight the AI and AR innovations re-shaping the makeup, skincare, jewelry, and watch ecommerce experience.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced the return of the franchise event, The Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum. The event will be held on June 21, 2022, from 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM ET, at The Convene located at 117 West 46th Street in New York City. This year’s event will spotlight how innovative AI and AR technologies are leading the beauty and fashion industries in their digital transformation. The inspiring agenda will feature dynamic presentations and panel discussions with industry leaders across beauty, fashion, technology, retail, and media, to highlight how interactive digital technologies are driving impactful results for businesses across the globe.





Featured Speakers for the 2022 Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum

Alice Chang, Founder and CEO, Perfect Corp.

Jane Lauder, Executive Vice President Enterprise Marketing and Chief Data Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies

Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f. Cosmetics

Dina Fierro, Vice President, Global Digital Innovation and Strategy, NARS

Shanna Weinblatt, Senior Director, Innovation and Beauty Tech, Coty

Venkat Gopalan, Chief Digital, Data and Technology Officer, Belcorp

Kris Kolo, Global Executive Director, VRARA

Dianna Mazzone, Senior Beauty Editor, Allure

Kelly Kovack, Founder and CEO, BeautyMatter

Heather Muir Maffei, Beauty Director, Real Simple

Tatiana Pile, Managing Editor, Glossy

Wayne Liu, Chief Growth Officer and President of the Americas, Perfect Corp.

Adam Gam, Chief Marketing Officer, Perfect Corp.

Welcome to the Digital Tech Revolution

“Each year, we strive to push the envelope of what’s possible in AI and AR digital technologies and are eager to showcase the promising future of technology innovation at the 2022 Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum,” shares Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “We are excited to reunite for the return of our in-person franchise event and welcome thought-leaders across beauty, fashion, and retail to share valuable insights on the advanced technologies leading the digital transformation today.”

A New Frontier of Beauty and Fashion Tech Innovation

The 2022 Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum will gather trailblazers and key opinion leaders across multiple industries to showcase the widespread application and impactful results of integrated AI and AR technology solutions. The event will highlight the groundbreaking beauty and fashion tech innovations, including new cutting-edge virtual try-on solutions for jewelry and watches, which are transforming the consumer shopping experience and ushering in a new era in retail.

Confirmed Presentations and Panels

A Fireside Chat with Jane Lauder Join the Executive Vice President of Enterprise Marketing and Chief Data Officer at The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. to learn about the innovative AI + AR technologies driving their brand strategy. Discover firsthand the unique ways The Estée Lauder Companies’ is integrating digital technology solutions to reimagine the consumer shopping journey across their brand portfolio. Featured Speakers: Jane Lauder, Executive Vice President Enterprise Marketing and Chief Data Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies Wayne Liu, Chief Growth Officer and President of the Americas, Perfect Corp.

AI and Skincare: How AI is Enhancing the Skincare Shopping Experience Discover the AI-powered skin diagnostic technologies that are enhancing the skincare shopping experience. Learn how top skincare brands are utilizing AI skin diagnostic technology to provide customers with more customized recommendations, while increasing sales and customer engagement. Featured Speakers: To be announced Kelly Kovack, Founder and CEO, BeautyMatter

The Next Generation of Digital Transformation with AI and AR Personalization has become a must throughout the consumer shopping experience. This panel discussion spotlights how some of the world’s leading beauty and CPG brands are leveraging AI + AR technologies to power personalized shopping experiences to drive impactful results. Featured Speakers: Dina Fierro, Vice President, Global Digital Innovation and Strategy, NARS Shanna Weinblatt, Senior Director, Innovation and Beauty Tech, Coty Venkat Gopalan, Chief Digital, Data and Technology Officer, Belcorp Heather Muir Maffei, Beauty Director, Real Simple

The Importance of Interactive Content Content today is being reimagined through an entirely new experiential lens in order to capture the attention of modern-day digital-first consumers. Learn about the immersive AI and AR technologies offering interactive experiences that invite consumers to play and engage with their content in exciting new ways. Featured Speakers: Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f. Cosmetics Dianna Mazzone, Senior Beauty Editor, Allure

Transforming Digital Assets into NFTs: Understanding Your Brand’s Potential in the Metaverse Dive into the Metaverse and learn about the creative new ways brands are digitizing their assets to embrace the new realm of Web 3.0. Discover the new NFT solutions that are quickly emerging and helping brands build a new revenue stream and fresh approach to building meaningful connections with brand advocates. Featured Speakers: Kris Kolo, Global Executive Director, VRARA Tatiana Pile, Managing Editor, Glossy



Stay tuned for more speakers to be announced in the coming weeks.

What You Will Learn at the Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum

The beauty and fashion industries have certainly changed over the last year, with the introduction of a new digital realm and completely new vocabulary to go with it. With the rapid advancements in AI and AR technologies, and a new array of solutions for beauty and fashion, including virtual try on for jewelry, watches, and eyewear, brands around the world, now more than ever, have access to digital tools that promise a great potential to supercharge their online shopping experiences. Perfect Corp. is helping businesses and content creators better understand this new digital territory and how AI and AR technologies can help to successfully launch brands into the next generation consumer shopping experience. The Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum will bring you fresh insights for driving sales conversion, new interactive ways to increase customer engagement and improve personalization, and strategic digital tools that will help your brand build more sustainable business practices. Learn how your brand can unlock new revenue streams and connect with consumers in new ways through immersive digital experiences.

For a complete list of speakers and an up-to-date agenda, please visit: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/global-beauty-tech-forum

Tickets to the Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum 2022 are available for purchase here: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/global-beauty-tech-forum

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

