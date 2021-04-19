Perfect Corp.’s 2021 Global Beauty Trends Report Spotlights Top Skincare Trends Around the World

Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Makeup app releases the latest 2021 Q2 Global Beauty Trends Report, with an insightful look at the rise of skin health in the wake of the global pandemic

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading global provider of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered beauty tech solutions and developer of the award-winning YouCam Makeup app, released the latest edition of their quarterly Global Beauty Trends Report, revealing insightful findings surrounding the rise of skin health concerns around the globe. The report analyzed YouCam Makeup app usage surrounding the AI-powered Skin Score tool, which provides an instant skin health diagnostic to users in seconds. Data revealed a significant boost in engagement with the Skin Score tool reporting over 26 million engagements in 2020; a statistic that mirrored the industry shift from makeup to skincare as people spent more time at home prioritizing their skin health routines.





The COVID-19 pandemic altered many aspects of daily life including increased time spent at home during lockdowns and quarantine. With this, there was a marked shift in consumer interests transitioning from makeup to skincare. The insightful findings from YouCam Skin Score usage revealed skin health trends from around the globe including:

A surge in skincare diagnostic usage around the globe during COVID-19, with double-digit growth for usage of the skin diagnostic tool from Q1 – Q2 2020.

A look at the average leading global skin health benchmarks and special findings across different segments across the United States

A ranking of the most common global skin health concerns reported in the Skin Score tool including spots, winkles, texture, and dark circles

A look at the surge in global demand for AI skin diagnostic tools and the impressive results reported from brand partners results.

“With over 900 million global app downloads, YouCam Apps usage data continues to reveal rich insights into consumer behaviors and industry trends,” shares Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO. “We are excited to showcase another round of insightful global findings, this time focused on the rise of skin health across the industry as a result of the pandemic. We continue to strive to be a data resource center for our brand partners and the industry as a whole, providing insightful findings into the ever-changing consumer beauty behaviors.”

View the complete Q2 Global Beauty Trends Report: The Rise of Skin Health in the Wake of the Pandemic here and download for free.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

