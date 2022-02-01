Perfect Corp. Reveals the Top Hair Color Trends around the World in New Global Beauty Trend Report

Perfect Corp.’s new trend report spotlights a shift in focus to low-maintenance hair routines, natural tones, and hair wellness in 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, released its latest Global Beauty Trend Report, “The 2022 Top Hair Color Trends Around The World: A Global Analysis of Virtual Hair Color Try-On Data from YouCam Apps”, revealing the biggest consumer hair trends and hair color preferences. The report analyzes big data sourced from Perfect Corp.’s award-winning YouCam suite of apps, which currently has over 1 Billion downloads globally. The YouCam suite of apps features thousands of AR and AI-powered hair and makeup filters and products that consumers can try on virtually. The report focuses on big data sourced from nine key regions including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, and China.





Perfect Corp.’s Beauty Trend Report Reveals Shift to Natural Hair Color and Hair Health

During the pandemic, consumer hair routines evolved significantly. With lockdowns and social distancing measures in place, consumers stayed at home and embraced low-maintenance hair routines, opting to grow out their natural roots and nourish their hair with self-care regimens. Consumers also turned to online channels and AR-powered virtual try-on tools for hair inspiration during the pandemic. Perfect Corp.’s newest Global Beauty Trend Report reveals that even as pandemic restrictions are eased, these hair trends have persisted. The report highlights top consumer behaviors and hair color trends including:

A surge in the popularity of natural hair colors, as rich brunette tones experience a significant increase in virtual try-ons globally

An increase in silver hair color try-ons as consumers continue to embrace low-maintenance routines and celebrate their gray roots in trendy new ways

The continued popularity of vivid tones, as consumers seek to experiment and play with hair color in fun ways

A spike in virtual try-ons during the spring and fall months, as consumers seek out hair color inspiration ahead of the winter and summer seasons

A new focus on hair health, as consumers embrace natural hair color shades and caring routines that will preserve the hair’s condition and minimize damage

The need for AR-powered virtual hair color try-on tools, as consumers adopt digital-first mindsets and seek out virtual try-on tools as a way to feel confident about their next hair transformation

The growing role AR technology is playing in driving sustainability in the hair color industry, as brands ditch hair bundle color swatches in favor of digital alternatives

Leveraging Big Data Insights to Empower Hair Color Brands and Drive Consumer Engagement

“We are delighted to be sharing our latest Global Beauty Trend Report with the hair industry, and offer valuable insight into the ways that consumer hair trends have evolved over the course of the pandemic,” said Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder Alice Chang, “The big data provided by Perfect Corp.’s YouCam apps community can empower hair color and hair care brands to better understand their customers, and fine-tune their omnichannel strategies for success.”

To download the complete Q1 2022 Global Beauty Trend Report, click here.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

Contacts

Press

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/consumer/blog

Corporate: Tony Tsai at [email protected] or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Jacqueline Agudelo at [email protected] or by phone +1 917-935-8232



Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at [email protected] or by phone: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Winter Zhang at [email protected] or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855



UAE: Alaa Salameh at [email protected] or by phone: +971-0559655728



Europe: Jessica Thiant at [email protected]

Mexico: Ingrid Motta at [email protected] or by phone: (+521) 5512491739



United Kingdom: Will Parrott at [email protected]