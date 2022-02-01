Perfect Corp. Receives the Prestigious 2023 Edison Awards™ for the Third Time with the Innovative AgileHand™ Technology

The industry-leading AgileHand™ Technology celebrates a Bronze medal win at the 2023 Edison Best New Products Awards™ in the Personal Technology & Gadgets category.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) celebrates their third win of the 2023 Edison Best New Products Awards™, which recognized their groundbreaking AgileHand™ Technology as the bronze winner for the Personal Technology & Gadgets Category for Augmented Reality. The patented breakthrough innovation is powered by AI, AR, and 3D hand-mapping technologies, which provide users with an interactive virtual try-on experience for products worn on the hands and wrists. This personalized digital try-on experience features hyper-realistic virtual try-on for watches, rings, bracelets, and nail colors, revolutionizing beauty and fashion retail for brands and consumers.





An Elevated Beauty and Fashion Retail Experience

The Edison Best New Products Awards™, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes some of the world’s most innovative products and business leaders. The prestigious awards honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation, and a body of peers, including top executives, academics, and innovation leaders from around the world, select the finalists. This marks the third time Perfect Corp. is recognized by The Edison Awards, with previous honors celebrating Perfect Corp.’s consumer apps, the YouCam Platform and Suite of Apps in 2019 and 2020.

Perfect Corp.’s AI Breakthrough Technology

The AgileHand™technology innovation marks an AI breakthrough that uses specialized 3D hand-mapping across hands and wrists and advanced Physically Based Rendering (PBR) for precision product renderings that take into account different materials and textures like metals, leather, wood, and silk. The virtual try-on technology also accounts for skin tones, textures, hands and finger sizes, and adaptive Enhanced Environmental Lighting, making for the most accurate and realistic digital try-ons imaginable. The technology introduces a seamless and effective way for consumers to virtually try-on watches, rings, bracelets and nail polishes, ensuring that 3D products are experienced with true-to-life finishes and effects, on par with a physical try-on.

“We are honored that the judges of the Edison Awards recognized Perfect Corp.’s AgileHand™ Technology as a world-changing innovation,” shares Perfect Corp., Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “This advanced AI solution elevates the beauty and fashion retail experience, transforming the way consumers shop for nail color, jewelry, and watches. We look forward to seeing how this technology innovation continues to enhance the consumer journey across beauty, fashion, and beyond.”

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

About The Edison Awards:

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

