Perfect Corp. Presents Groundbreaking Generative AI Technologies and Spotlights Top Technology Trends at the 2023 Global Beauty & Fashion Tech Forum

Perfect Corp.’s fifth annual franchise event brought together leaders across beauty, fashion, technology, retail, and media brands to showcase how generative AI + AR technologies are revolutionizing the future of shopping in the digital era

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, held its annual franchise event, The Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum, on June 26th in New York City. The highly anticipated event brought together industry leaders representing innovative brands across beauty, fashion, retail, technology, and media, to explore the transformative effects of AI and AR technologies on the consumer experience. This year’s Forum featured presentations and panels that highlighted the global expansion of beauty and fashion technologies in the retail sector, with a particular emphasis on generative AI technologies and the future of AI and AR innovations impacting consumer shopping.









The conference featured a keynote presentation by Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp, shedding light on groundbreaking advancements across AI and AR technology, highlighting the revolutionary generative AI technologies that are propelling the digital transformation. The Forum event was sponsored by Perfect Corp., Hue, Obsess, and Dash Hudson, and featured engaging presentations and panels from leading brands like from Orveon, The Estée Lauder Companies, Coty, Colgate-Palmolive, Elemis, and more. Attendees gained a deeper understanding of how leading brands and retailers are leveraging AI and AR digital innovations to enhance customer engagement, foster brand loyalty, and drive sales. Moreover, attendees were able to witness firsthand the profound impact experienced by brands when implementing AI and AR technologies throughout their consumer journeys.

Exploring the Revolutionary Technological Advancements Enhancing the Consumer Journey

Perfect Corp. presented a series of live technology demonstrations, showcasing the latest cutting-edge AI + AR solutions. Among the highlights were the groundbreaking generative AI tools: AI Fashion, AI Selfie, AI Avatar, and AI Hairstyle, designed to inspire exploration and foster creativity. The live demos also provided a spotlight on Perfect Corp.’s extensive selection of beauty and fashion tech solutions, featuring the exciting addition of jewelry virtual try-on with the ability to stack multiple jewelry pieces for an immersive experience.

Here are the key takeaways from the Forum:

1. The Growing Importance of Generative AI Technologies:

Generative AI technologies are increasingly gaining prominence and transforming various industries, including beauty and fashion. With the advancements in machine learning and deep learning algorithms, these solutions are revolutionizing the way we interact with fashion, virtual representations, and personal style. As these generative AI technologies continue to evolve, they hold the potential to shape the future of fashion, personal expression, and digital experiences, leading to a more interactive, inclusive, and immersive world.

2. The Rapid Transformation of the Skincare Space with AI Skin Technology:

AI skin technology is revolutionizing the modern customer skincare journey and significantly enhancing patient outcomes. By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning, AI-powered skincare solutions offer personalized and precise recommendations tailored to individual needs. These technologies analyze vast amounts of data, including skin type and concerns, to provide accurate diagnoses and treatment plans. This level of customization ensures that customers receive the most effective skincare solutions, leading to improved results and enhanced patient satisfaction.

3. The Evolving Role of Beauty Tech in Transforming the Customer Shopping Experience

Groundbreaking beauty tech innovations are revolutionizing the customer shopping experience, taking it to unprecedented heights and delivering impactful results. Through the seamless integration of technology and beauty, consumers now embark on a hyper-engaged shopping journey. AR tools enable customers to virtually try on makeup products, experimenting with different shades and styles without ever leaving their homes. This immersive experience allows for personalized and confident decision-making, reducing the uncertainty associated with purchasing beauty products online.

4. The Impact of AI Technologies on Advertising, Marketing & Social Media:

By harnessing the power of AI and AR, businesses can offer customers an immersive and personalized experience that goes beyond traditional marketing strategies. Virtual try-on enables consumers to visualize products, such as accessories or cosmetics, in real-time, enhancing their purchasing confidence and reducing the need for physical sampling. This innovative approach not only saves time and resources but also helps minimize product returns and waste, contributing to more sustainable practices.

5. The Role of AI Personalization in Modern Shopping Journeys:

AI technology has emerged as a powerful tool in revolutionizing shopping experiences by driving personalization. Whether it’s recommending relevant products or delivering personalized customer service, AI-driven personalization empowers brands to deliver a tailored experience that not only increases customer satisfaction but also fosters long-term loyalty. With AI at the forefront, shopping journeys are becoming increasingly personalized, ensuring that each customer feels seen, valued, and understood.

Driving Innovation at the Intersection of Beauty, Fashion, and Technology

“In today’s fast-paced world, consumers crave unique and immersive experiences that seamlessly blend the physical and digital realms. Generative AI, along with beauty and fashion AI & AR technologies, are playing a pivotal role in meeting these evolving expectations. At Perfect Corp., we recognize the growing importance of innovative technologies, as they empower individuals to explore and express their unique style in a whole new way,” said Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder Alice Chang. “Through the seamless integration of AI and AR, we are revolutionizing the way people experience beauty and fashion, offering personalized and immersive solutions that resonate with modern tech-savvy consumers.”

To watch the replay of the 2023 Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum, click here.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

Contacts

Press

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog

Corporate: Tony Tsai at [email protected] or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Jacqueline Agudelo at [email protected] or by phone +1 (917) 935-8232



Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at [email protected] or by phone: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Winter Zhang at [email protected] or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855



Europe: Aurélie Léveillé at [email protected]

UAE: Moushmi Bhatia at [email protected] or by phone: +971 (0) 56 896 5253



India: Ananya Tandon at [email protected]

Indonesia: Chiki Anwar at [email protected]