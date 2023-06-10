Perfect Corp. Partners with SELF to Celebrate the SELF Healthy Beauty Awards with AR Virtual Effect

YouCam Makeup launches an AR filter effect to celebrate the announcement of the 2023 SELF Healthy Beauty Awards.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading AI & AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider and developer of the YouCam Suite of Apps, today teamed up with SELF for the launch of an interactive augmented reality (AR) filter experience to celebrate the 2023 SELF Healthy Beauty Awards. The immersive AR filter effect is available free to users in the award-winning AR try-on app, YouCam Makeup, inviting users to celebrate the announcement of SELF’s award-winning products. The exclusive animated effect brings to life the retro ambiance of SELF’s Healthy Beauty Awards photo shoot, celebrating the best of the best beauty products of the year.









And the Winner is…

In celebration of SELF’s 2023 Healthy Beauty Awards, readers are invited to jump into an interactive try-on in YouCam Makeup bringing to life the retro creatives and award-winning products. The exclusive SELF Healthy Beauty Awards filter effect features a gradient backdrop, with a summer-perfect look featuring some of the award-winning products of the year. Readers are invited to celebrate the SELF Healthy Beauty Award winners with a feel-good summer beauty look that will make them smile.

Immersive Moments with Virtual Try-on

“We are excited to partner with SELF for the announcement of the 2023 Healthy Beauty Awards and give beauty lovers a chance to celebrate the award winners through an exclusive AR virtual effect,” shares Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “The AR virtual try-on invites readers to jump into SELF editorial content in a whole new way and immerse themselves in an interactive beauty playground that brings the award-winners to life with a tap.”

“SELF is thrilled to partner with YouCam Makeup to celebrate the launch of the 2023 Healthy Beauty Awards. Using skin care and makeup that feels good—and actually works for you and your needs—can make all the difference, and we’re excited that this special filter can give everyone a sense of what it’s like to wear some of our winners,” said Hannah Pasternak, Associate Director, Special Projects at SELF.

How to try the SELF Healthy Beauty Awards AR Effect

Readers can experience the exclusive SELF Healthy Beauty Award AR filter effect by downloading the free YouCam Makeup app today and sharing their “SELFie” on social media tagging @YouCamApps and #YouCamSELFawards.

YouCam Makeup app is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

About SELF

SELF is the most trusted name in wellness. Part of the Condé Nast portfolio, SELF provides information, support, motivation and encouragement aligned with its four core values: inclusivity, accuracy, empathy, and bodily autonomy. SELF aims to help people feel better by helping them tap into their greatest source of strength: themselves. Self.com

