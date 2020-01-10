Perfect Corp. Partners with Paramount Pictures to Launch an Interactive “Like a Boss” AI Beauty & Photo Experience

YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect launch exclusive Like a Boss movie looks and sticker collection to bring the film to life.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Perfect Corp., the beauty tech solutions provider behind the world’s leading virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup, and photo editing app YouCam Perfect, teamed up with Paramount Pictures for an interactive movie experience in celebration of the release of Like a Boss. The movie starring Salma Hayek, Tiffany Haddish, and Rose Byrne spotlights the story of two best friends, Mia Carter (Haddish) and Mel Paige (Byrne), who launch their own beauty company, “Mia and Mel”, and the chaos that ensues when cosmetics mogul Claire Luna (played by Hayek) gains controlling share of the company, in the theaters January 10th, 2020.





The YouCam interactive app experiences, available now, bring a taste of the glamour and fun from the film to real life for fans to play, discover, and share. The exclusive Like a Boss YouCam Makeup collection features the signature beauty looks of Mel, Mia, and Claire, available for true-to-life virtual try-on in the free YouCam Makeup app. Fans can instantly experience the style of the leading ladies to get into character as their very own boss babes.

Fans are also invited to discover the exclusive Like a Boss sticker and photo frame collections available in the free YouCam Perfect app. Featuring the brands signature perfume bottle logo, bright lipsticks, and fierce power statements to instantly boost your confidence, fans can dress up their best selfies in celebration of the hilarious and empowering female-studded cast.

“We are so excited to partner with Paramount Pictures to bring this beauty-based film to life through interactive AR + AI virtual try-on featuring the looks of the Like a Boss leading actresses,” said Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “It was a natural fit to collaborate on Like a Boss and bring a film so deeply rooted in the beauty industry to life in such a fun, engaging, and interactive new way.”

Experience the complete Like a Boss beauty collection in the free YouCam Makeup app now, and dress up your boss babe selfies using the Like a Boss stickers and photo frames in the free YouCam Perfect app. Get social and follow along @likeabossmov @youcamapps and @youcamperfect.official on Instagram for a chance to score free tickets to Like a Boss.

