Perfect Corp. Partners With Celebrity Hair Stylist, Sarah Potempa, to Bring Her Signature Beachwaver Summer Style to Life

YouCam Makeup brings Sarah’s signature “Potempa Pink” hair and lip style to life for virtual beauty try-on

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp, the leading AI + AR beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup, teams up with celebrity hairstylist, Sarah Potempa, for an interactive virtual beauty experience bringing her signature “Potempa Pink” style to life. As the entrepreneur and inventor of the iconic Beachwaver® curling iron, Potempa is known for perfecting and simplifying the classic beachy waves, and her own eye-catching cotton-candy pink style.





In celebration of the female entrepreneur, YouCam Makeup brought the “Potempa Pink” look to life for fans to experience through augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) virtual try-on technology. The hyper-realistic digital try-on allows fans to rock Sarah’s classic pink hair-pink lip combo with a tap, for an interactive try-on experience with a tap.

“We are excited to partner with the inspiring and innovative female entrepreneur and spotlight fellow female trailblazers like Sarah, who are changing the way consumers think and play with beauty,” shares founder and CEO, Alice Chang.

“I created the Beachwaver curling iron because I wanted everyone to be able to easily curl their hair! Partnering with YouCam Makeup is so much fun because it takes beauty to the next level with technology and allows people to try something new and showcase their creativity! No matter what point we’re at in life, we have the ability to express ourselves creatively through hair, makeup, fashion and more!”

To try Sarah Potempa’s signature style, download YouCam Makeup free on the App Store and Google Play, and share your “Potempa Pink” selfies tagging @YouCamApps, @sarahpotempa, and @thebeachwaver.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 850 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

About Sarah Potempa/Beachwaver.

Sarah Potempa is a celebrity hairstylist that has styled hair for Vogue, Marie Claire, Vanity Fair, and W Magazine, and is known for bringing her editorial looks to the red carpet. Sarah Potempa is also the inventor of the patented Beachwaver® curling iron. She is the founder and CEO of the 50x award-winning Beachwaver Co., a beauty tools & haircare company dedicated to innovation, accessibility, sustainability and empowerment. Beachwaver Co. haircare products are vegan, recyclable and free of negative energy. Represented for 15 years at The Wall Group as a respected beauty expert in the industry, Sarah has appeared on The Today Show, The Real, and Extra! She creates compelling social content, from creating the #365daysofbraids on her IG @sarahpotempa to viral hairstyling videos! Sarah Potempa is a content creator for the most powerful media outlets in the world, such as Allure, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Byrdie Beauty + PopSugar.

