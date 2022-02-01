Perfect Corp. Partners with Beachwaver to Bring the Summer Boho Floral Collection to Augmented Reality through Interactive Virtual Try-On

Beachwaver’s new summer floral headband is available for virtual try-on in the YouCam Makeup App





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, partners with the innovative, female-founded hair care and hair tools brand, Beachwaver, for an interactive augmented reality (AR) try-on experience, bringing their newest boho summer Floral Collection to life. The unique, true-to-life virtual try-on is available in the free YouCam Makeup app, and invites fans to experience the Beachwaver summer Floral Collection through a whole new interactive lens.

Boho Beachweaver AR Look Now Available in the YouCam Makeup App

The featured “Boho Beachweaver” virtual look showcases the brand’s chic floral patterned design as seen in their summer Floral Collection. The look features an exclusive limited-edition silk headband that rocks the same gorgeous floral pattern, matched with a simple and elegant blushing summer style. Fans can experience the look in real-time through the live makeup camera powered by advanced AR technology in the YouCam Makeup app.

“We are excited to team up with the hair experts and innovative thinkers at Beachwaver to give fans a sneak peek at their summer Floral Collection and a whole new way to experience it for themselves,” shares Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “This immersive brand experience brings the Boho Beachwaver style to life, creating a unique and engaging way for consumers to connect and discover newness from the brand.”

“Our Beachwaver community is obsessed with the YouCam Makeup app, and we are beyond thrilled to partner with Perfect Corp. to bring our newest collection to life with the virtual headband try-on!” shares Sarah Potempa, Founder and CEO of the Beachwaver Co. “The dreamy boho Floral Collection includes curling irons, accessories & brushes available now on Beachwaver.com!”

To try the Beachwaver Boho Floral headband look, download the free YouCam Makeup on the App Store or Google Play, and share your summer Beachwaver selfies tagging @YouCamApps and @thebeachwaver.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

Contacts

Press

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog/1

Corporate: Tony Tsai at [email protected] or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Jacqueline Agudelo at [email protected] or by phone +1 (917) 935-8232



Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at [email protected] or by phone: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Winter Zhang at [email protected] or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855



Europe: Jessica Thiant at [email protected]

Mexico: Ingrid Motta at [email protected] or by phone: (+521) 5512491739



United Kingdom: Will Parrott at [email protected]

UAE: Alaa Salameh at [email protected] or by phone: +971-0559655728