Perfect Corp. Launches “YouCam Star” Contest Inviting Beauty Lovers and Photo Fans to Express Their Style with AR + AI Virtual Try-On and Custom Photo Frames

YouCam’s annual “YouCam Star” contest delivers inspiring interactive content and gives users a chance to be featured in the YouCam Makeup app.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Perfect Corp. kicks off their annual “YouCam Star” contest to celebrate beauty lovers across the country by inviting them to express themselves by sharing their signature styles for a chance to be featured in the YouCam Makeup app. Beauty experts and novices alike are being called to showcase their creative vision—using the products in their makeup bag or using YouCam’s advanced virtual makeup and photo effects—for a chance to have their style recreated as interactive content for fans to try on with a tap in the YouCam Makeup app.





Through the use of YouCam’s true-to-life artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) filters and effects, users can experiment and express their own unique style in seconds for a chance to have their look recreated as a virtual makeup filter in the award-winning YouCam Makeup app.

“We hope that YouCam Star inspires beauty fans by providing a chance for them to express themselves and their creativity during an otherwise isolating time at home,” explains Perfect Corp. found and CEO, Alice Chang. “Creative expression has been invigorated during the recent months of quarantine and we hope beauty fans will look to YouCam as a place to discover and experiment with looks and products they might not have previously considered. That’s the fun in playing with beauty, and we can’t wait to see what our fans come up with!”

The YouCam Star contest will run from August 25th through September 21st. To enter, users must submit a selfie showcasing their signature style—in real life, or using virtual YouCam Makeup effects. Users can also edit their selfie using YouCam Perfect, the ultimate photography toolkit, adding a custom photo frame. All entries will be displayed in a digital gallery on the contest website and be available for fans to vote for their favorite styles. Entries will be scored based on style and creativity by a panel of editor judges. The winners will be announced the first week of October, including the grand prize of $500 and a virtual look recreated in the YouCam Makeup app, along with five runner-ups receiving $100 prize.

For complete contest rules and prizes, please visit YouCam Star contest website.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 850 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

