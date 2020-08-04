Perfect Corp. Launches New “AR Live Casting for Web” Digital Solution to Help Beauty Brands Build Direct-to-Consumer Strategy

The digital-first web solution invites brands to host interactive livestream broadcasts on their websites with integrated virtual try-on to further boost customer engagement and enhance website experience.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp, the leading AI + AR beauty tech solutions provider, launches the first-of-its-kind interactive AR livestream solution for beauty brands, YouCam AR Live Casting for Web. The unique AR Live Casting for Web service allows brands to implement a direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategy by engaging with customers through interactive live shows hosted on their websites, including makeup tutorials and product spotlights, which are further enhanced through YouCam virtual try-on technology. The interactive experience allows customers to connect with a beauty brand directly on the brand’s website, as well as to like, ask questions, and virtually try-on the looks and products featured in the show, adding a whole new element of engagement.





The enriched website experience invites real-time interactions between the brand and customers, providing immediate feedback and insights on styles and new product offerings. This gives brands the opportunity to spotlight and promote products throughout the broadcast and simultaneously invite viewers to experience those products through real-time virtual try-on and seamless one-click shopping. The try-on is powered by YouCam’s hyper-realistic AR + AI virtual try-on technology which allows viewers to experience the featured styles and products across multiple makeup categories (including lip color, blush, foundation, eyeliner, eyelashes, mascara, eye shadow, hair color and complete looks), through digital true-to-life augmented reality experience.

“As our world continues to lean on digital connections, we are excited to introduce YouCam’s newest AR Live Casting for Web, as a way for brands to enhance their website experience through interactive livestream broadcasting,” explains Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “The livestream web service gives brands an opportunity to connect with shoppers in an entirely new way introducing an experiential and engaging component to the online shopping experience.”

The livestream shows can be archived on the brands website for future playback from web visitors and is supported on mobile and PC web for a truly seamless user experience. For brands interested in integrating this interactive livestream content on their website, please see the demo site and contact the Perfect Corp. team.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 850 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2020 Perfect Corp. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Press



Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Corporate: Tony Tsai at [email protected] or by phone at: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Lindsay London at [email protected] or by phone at +1 (212) 929-7979



Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at [email protected] or by phone at: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Celine Lo at [email protected] or by phone: + 86 1582 112 8182



Europe: Jessica Thiant at [email protected]