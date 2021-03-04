Perfect Corp. Launches Interactive SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Experience in YouCam Apps

YouCam Apps presents new animation features in celebration of the U.S. debut of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run on Premium Video-On-Demand (PVOD) and on Paramount+

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading AI + AR beauty tech solutions provider, today launched an interactive augmented reality (AR) experience in the photo editing app, YouCam Perfect, and the virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup in celebration of the U.S. debut of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run on Premium Video-On-Demand (PVOD) and on Paramount+, the highly anticipated streaming service from ViacomCBS. The promotion features exclusive SpongeBob animated stickers, live frames, backgrounds and photo effects that bring the adventures of SpongeBob SquarePants to life in a digital world, far beyond the pineapple under the sea.





The animated effects feature familiar faces from SpongeBob’s adventures including best friend Patrick Star, Mr. Krabs, Squidward Tentacles, and Gary the Snail, and invites fans to create their own SpongeBob creations with the Bikini Bottom characters to celebrate the movie’s premiere. The movie is the first-ever SpongeBob motion picture with all computer-generated imagery (CGI), and will be further amplified by the YouCam mobile app experience, creating an interactive photo studio for fans to play with the hyper-realistic effects first-hand. The experience is available in the free YouCam Perfect and YouCam Makeup apps.

“We are thrilled to be working with Paramount for another exciting, consumer-centric interactive movie experience,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “This collaboration will amplify the SpongeBob movie by inviting fans to make their own SpongeBob photo creations using exclusive photo effects in YouCam Apps, and adding a new layer of engagement that connects fans to SpongeBob for a more memorable movie experience.”

The SpongeBob x YouCam Apps photo effects are now live in the free YouCam Perfect and YouCam Makeup apps to celebrate the debut of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run on PVOD and Paramount+. Fans are also invited to enter the SpongeBob Selfie Challenge by submitting their best SpongeBob-inspired photo creation in the YouCam apps for a chance to win a prize package. Entries are accepted now through March 14, 2021 with fan voting to take place March 15, 2021 through March 21, 2021. Ten winners will be named the week of March 22, 2021 and contacted via direct messages to claim their prize.

Download YouCam Makeup free on the App Store and Google Play, and YouCam Perfect free on the App Store and Google Play, and share your SpongeBob SquarePants creations tagging @YouCamApps and @SpongeBob.

App Availability



YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.



YouCam Perfect is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.



With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Beauty Tech: The Complete Guide 2021.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is rated PG for rude humor, some thematic elements, and mild language.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2021 Perfect Corp. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Press

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/consumer/blog

Corporate:



Angelline Chen



[email protected]

+886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167

USA:



Lindsay London



[email protected]

+1 (212) 929-7979

Japan:



Ryusho Hosaka



[email protected]

+81-3-5875-6651

China:



Celine Lo



[email protected]

+86 1582 112 8182

Europe:



Jessica Thiant



[email protected]